Man Utd: Ten Hag’s unbeloved flop has ‘won over’ Amorim with ‘new deal’ on the horizon

Man Utd defender Harry Maguire could be set for a new deal under Ruben Amorim after impressing the Red Devils boss, according to former scout Mick Brown.

Maguire has had a turbulent time at Old Trafford with the England international receiving more stick than most over their inconsistent performances under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman even made Maguire captain at one point during his reign but quickly changed his mind and stripped the Man Utd defender of the role and gave it to Bruno Fernandes.

The 31-year-old, who signed from Leicester City in 2019 for an £80m fee, has been out of favour this season but he started last weekend as Man Utd beat Man City 2-1 in the Manchester Derby.

Maguire has now made 13 appearances in all competitions this term but only eight of those have come in the starting XI at Man Utd.

And now former Man Utd chief scout Brown – who is still well-connected at the Premier League club – insists he’s heard that Amorim has been “impressed” by the centre-back and that a new deal could be in the offing.

Brown told Football Insider: “I think he’s getting closer to knowing what his best team is.

“That was always going to be his first priority at United – and once again we come back to Harry Maguire and his role in the side.

“When he starts, they are a better team, and I think Amorim has seen that. A lot of clubs have been interested in him, but I think they might’ve missed out now.

“There’s been a lot of talk about his future, but every game he plays he’s proving to Amorim what he can do.

“I said before it will be the manager who makes the decision about his future, and from what I’m told, he’s been impressed with what he’s seen.

“If he keeps playing like he has done, and keeps getting picked for the big games, I think he’ll be edging closer to signing a new deal to keep him at United.”

Former Man Utd assistant manager Rene Meulensteen reckons Maguire can kick-start his career under Amorim with the Portuguese head coach playing a back three.

Meulensteen told Instant Casino: “Harry Maguire still has a role to play in this Manchester United setup. It helps that Ruben Amorim wants to play with a back three because it means he’s got protection around him. He got exposed way too often in a back four in 1v1 situations or in behind, but in the back three, he’s got protection either side.

“He remains very good on the ball, and he brings experience and height to the team, so I think Amorim’s appointment could work out as a very positive change for him. It could be something that helps him turn a corner and kickstart his United career again.”