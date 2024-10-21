Man Utd star ‘waiting for Ten Hag to get sacked’ with starter ‘likely’ to leave on a free

Man Utd centre-back Harry Maguire is reportedly ‘waiting’ for Erik ten Hag to be sacked before he decides his own future.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the new season with their 2-1 victory over Brentford moving them up to 11th in the Premier League table.

Man Utd centre-back Maguire has played nine times in all competitions this campaign with Ten Hag struggling to keep the same centre-back pairing together.

Matthijs de Ligt, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Maguire have started matches this term, while summer signing Lenny Yoro picked up a serious injury in pre-season.

Yoro will be back to compete for a starting place later in the season and Maguire will likely be pushed down the pecking order as Man Utd seemingly push him out of the club.

Maguire has come in for criticism from fans and pundits more than anyone over the last few seasons and the England international is reportedly up for sale.

A report earlier this month insisted that Man Utd have ‘decided to sell’ Maguire – who signed for the Red Devils for £80m from Leicester City in 2019 – and are willing to let him go for a ‘hugely reduced’ price.

And now Football Insider claims that Maguire is ‘waiting for Ten Hag to be sacked’ by Man Utd ‘before making a decision about his long-term future at Old Trafford’.

Maguire ‘is keen to assess whether he will play an increased role under a new boss after Ten Hag’s exit’ with the former Sheffield United academy graduate’s current contract expiring at the end of the season.

The report adds that ‘no talks have taken place over a new deal’ but ‘amid growing uncertainty over the manager’s position, the England international will not rush into any decisions until the manager’s future is confirmed.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League sack race: Ten Hag revels in relative safety as mere second favourite

👉 Man Utd: ‘Astonishing’ Ten Hag sack ‘bill’ surfaces after Ratcliffe ‘schoolboy error’ creates ‘nightmare’

👉 Man Utd ‘fight’ for City ‘robbery’ with Guardiola exit ‘coming’, ‘ideal’ Ten Hag ‘successor’ chosen

Ten Hag has once again slightly eased pressure on his position with a win over Brentford and, speaking after the match, the Dutchman was relaxed over his job security.

Ten Hag said: “Links with other managers? What everyone is writing is coming off my shoulders. I can deal with this. We have brilliant players; if you are determined then we will score goals and bring in wins. That’s what everyone expects.”

Christian Eriksen looked likely to leave in the summer transfer window but Ten Hag has started the Denmark international in seven of the last eight matches in all competitions.

Despite that, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons Eriksen is “likely” to leave at the end of the current season on a free transfer when his contract expires.

Romano wrote on X: “No contacts ongoing now between Man United board and Christian Eriksen over new deal. Current contract expires in June 2025 and it’s likely for Eriksen to leave the club as free agent.”