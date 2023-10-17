West Ham in ‘pole position’ for Man Utd man as Romano reveals January transfer plans under Ratcliffe

West Ham are once again at the front of the queue to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire in the winter transfer window, according to reports.

Maguire was stripped of the Man Utd captaincy over the summer after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman prefers Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as his centre-back pairing, while Victor Lindelof has also been getting more game time than the England international this campaign.

Maguire has only made four appearances in all competitions for Man Utd this season and he could now leave in the January transfer window.

There were rumours over the summer that he could leave but his indecision over a transfer to West Ham – who offered £30m for the former Sheffield United defender – saw the Hammers pull out and move on to other targets.

But Football Insider insist that West Ham are now in ‘pole position’ to sign Maguire in the winter window with the Hammers ‘set to be at the front of the queue‘ if the Man Utd centre-back ‘decides to leave Old Trafford in January.

West Ham boss David Moyes ‘remains keen to sign a new centre-back’ – but ‘it is believed a deal for Maguire will be hard to do in the winter window despite renewed speculation over his Man United future.’

The report adds that Maguire is ‘happy to stay at Old Trafford despite his lack of regular first-team football’ and that ‘any deal in January would be a likely initial loan move with a potential buy option’.

Football Insider continues: ‘It is believed West Ham can’t afford another big-money deal as well as taking on his wages of nearly £200,000-a-week.’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is getting closer to sealing a 25 per cent stake in Man Utd after Sheikh Jassim pulled out of takeover talks over the weekend.

And when asked how Ratcliffe’s minority investment could impact on the Red Devils’ plans for the January transfer window, Fabrizio Romano said in his Caught Offside column: “Let’s see what happens in the next few days, but it could be that United will have the involvement of Sir Jim for the January transfer window.

“In any case, Erik ten Hag will always be important in the conversations, as he was in the summer. First of all, it will be important to understand what happens in defence, because Lisandro Martinez is injured, and we’ll see if the club receive any proposals for Harry Maguire.

“Manchester United’s plan has been to target a top centre-back signing in 2024, and we’ll see if that could be in January depending on what happens with Martinez and Maguire, though of course it’s also not as easy to sign the best players in the middle of the season.

“Victor Lindelof, however, has suggested he is likely to have his contract extended. Man United always rated him highly, so I’m not surprised. Erik ten Hag said no to Inter and Atletico Madrid approaches last January and again in the summer. I’m sure they trust Lindelof for present and future.

“In other positions, we’ll have to see what happens with Jadon Sancho. It currently looks difficult to see a way back for him at Old Trafford, I see him leaving in January, and if he does then I expect there will be some internal discussions about replacing him.”