‘Main obstacle’ revealed as Man Utd ‘set their sights on’ Liverpool target after Romano confirmation

Antonio Silva has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Manchester United have made Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva one of their top targets to improve their defence, according to reports.

The Red Devils brought in Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Sofyan Amrabat, Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon in the summer transfer window to help Erik ten Hag build on a promising first season at Old Trafford.

But Man Utd have had a nightmare start to the new Premier League season with the club losing four of their first seven league matches for the first time since the 1989-90 campaign, when Sir Alex Ferguson was reportedly one game away from being sacked.

Lisandro Martinez’s injury means Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire have been getting game time this season and Man Utd boss Ten Hag is keen to improve his central defence as soon as possible.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes claims that Man Utd have ‘set their sights on’ Benfica’s Silva as they ‘bid to strengthen their defensive line’.

The Portugal international, who has also been linked with Liverpool recently, has ‘become a prominent target’ for Ten Hag after the 19-year-old helped Benfica to the Liga Portugal title last season, their first since the 2018-19 campaign.

But the ‘main obstacle’ will be Benfica’s asking price with the Portuguese club ‘not willing to let him leave at any price and have set an exit figure of €100m’.

And that ‘poses a serious dilemma’ for Man Utd with that ‘high price’ set to ‘generate financial concerns’ at Old Trafford with the Red Devils also ‘considering other alternatives’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed over the weekend that Silva is on Man Utd’s list of defensive targets with the Red Devils looking to buy a centre-back in 2024.

Romano told his own YouTube channel: “A crucial point for Manchester United in 2024 is about the centre-back. United, in the internal discussions are thinking in January or the summer of bringing in one more important centre-back.

“Over the summer, in July and August, they talked about two players in particular – Benjamin Pavard, before he joined Inter, and Jean-Claur Todibo, the Nice centre-back who is having a very good season in France.

“Then the Harry Maguire deal collapsed which is why nothing happened in that position. But United were thinking of a new centre-back and that idea remains.

“It’s more likely to happen in the summer in terms of investment. It depends on the Maguire situation, but for sure United are thinking of centre-backs.

“Todibo remains a player appreciated by United, so they will keep tracking and scouting him.

“Also Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen, who was on the list of Tottenham but also United in the summer, remains a player appreciated by United.

“It is not an easy deal because he extended his contract at Bayer Leverkusen a couple of weeks ago.

“Another player United keep following and keep scouting is Antonio Silva from Benfica.

“For sure they will add more players to that list, but everything depends on Maguire and whether he wants to continue to fight for his place.”