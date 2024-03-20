Man Utd eye ‘main victim’ at Real Madrid as Mbappe sparks ‘dire consequences’ and ‘tactical problems’

Man Utd are attempting to sign Rodrygo with the Real Madrid forward set to be forced out the club by Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking for more goals and support for their attackers in the summer transfer market with only five teams scoring fewer Premier League goals than them this season.

Man Utd ‘ask’ Real Madrid to name their price for Rodrygo

Rasmus Hojlund has had a lot of pressure on his shoulders for a young striker, while Marcus Rashford has failed to hit the heights of last campaign when he scored 30 goals.

However, they have been a lot better in the new year with Hojlund and Rashford scoring 12 goals between them in all competitions from January onwards.

And now reports in Spain are linking Man Utd with Brazil international Rodrygo, who has contributed 13 goals and seven assists in all competitons for Real Madrid this season, as he could be looking for a transfer in the summer with the pending arrival of French superstar Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Spanish publication Nacional insist that Man Utd are attempting to sign Rodrygo ahead of the summer transfer window and have ‘asked for a price’ for the 23-year-old.

Widespread reports indicate the Mbappe will join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer and Nacional insist that Rodrygo – who has been linked with Arsenal too – ‘will be the main victim’ of the transfer.

The arrival of Mbappe ‘will have dire consequences for some players in the squad’ and ‘there are many teams that are monitoring the situation’ surrounding Rodrygo, especially Man Utd.

There ‘will be no shortage of offers if he wants to pack his bags’ with Man Utd, who are ‘looking for a new reference for the attack’, told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘will not settle for less than’ €100m (£85m).

Vinicius Junior, who has also been linked with a move to the Premier League with Man Utd, ‘hopes Rodrygo stays’ as he doesn’t want to lose his ‘best partner’.

Barcelona sporting director Deco insists Real Madrid will have some initial ‘tactical problems’ when Mbappe joins in the summer but will overall “be stronger”.

“No discussion. He is a decisive player, who scores a lot of goals,” Deco said in an interview with Que T’hi Jugues.

“If he comes to Real Madrid, they will be stronger, but they will have to solve some tactical problems. But in football, balance is very important.”

Dani Carvajal: Mbappe to Real Madrid ‘would be good for LaLiga’

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is hopeful that there aren’t any problems with the deal to take Mbappe from France to Spain as he will help La Liga to grow.

“It seems like it’s a possibility that he could come at the end of the season,” Carvajal told COPE radio.

“The best players have to play for Madrid, and he’s one of the best.

“It would be good for LaLiga, for [Spanish] football. If great players come to our league — to our team, even better — but [Robert] Lewandowski went to Barcelona, and he’s a top player. It makes our league grow, our football is better and that’s good for everyone.”

