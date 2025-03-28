Kobbie Mainoo has been negotiating a new deal at Old Trafford.

Manchester United and Kobbie Mainoo are now ‘happy with how talks are progressing’ over a new deal at Old Trafford but the academy graduates camp ‘were annoyed by leaks’.

Mainoo has been one of the shining lights for United since breaking into the first team under Erik ten Hag last season, starring in their FA Cup final win over Manchester City before playing a key role for England at Euro 2024.

He’s struggled under new boss Ruben Amorim thanks to injury and poor form as the Portuguese boss struggles to find a suitable spot for him in the team, and disputes over an extension to his £20,000 per week contract amid interest from Chelsea certainly hasn’t helped.

The 19-year-old’s current deal expires in 2027 but he wants a salary in keeping with his value to the team.

Reports have suggested he’s been demanding between £150,000 and £180,000 per week, but new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ‘declared war’ against big contract offers and instead wants players to agree to heavily incentivised deals with lower base pay.

It’s been claimed that policy change has led Mainoo and his representatives to consider his future at the club, and while Chelsea’s interest appears to have gone cold, the England international is reportedly interested in a move abroad to further his career.

United have always maintained that they want to keep Mainoo but would listen to offers given his sale would represent pure profit in their bid to avoid profit and sustainability sanctions as Amorim looks to revamp his squad this summer.

A report on Thursday claimed the two parties have been ‘in contract negotiations’ since ‘March 2024’, but they ‘could go their separate ways this summer’.

It was claimed that his ‘future is uncertain’ and ‘there is a chance Man Utd could sell him in the summer’.

Regarding ongoing talks, the report states that they are ‘continuing’ but ‘an agreement still hasn’t been reached’.

‘The Manchester Evening News understands there is a genuine chance that Mainoo could leave in the summer. ‘There needs to be a compromise in contract negotiations for Mainoo to stay, which supporters are hoping for, but it’s thought a split might eventually be best for the player and club.

TBR Football now claim that ‘Mainoo’s camp were annoyed by leaks about what a new deal could look like in terms of the player’s weekly salary’, which led to abuse of Mainoo on social media.

But ‘neither Mainoo or United want’ a transfer this summer and ‘there is now confidence from both sides that Mainoo will sign a new deal’, with everyone ‘now happy with how talks are progressing’.