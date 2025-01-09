Man Utd: Mainoo told to avoid ‘bad advice’ from agent amid Chelsea links as Rashford ‘end’ revealed

Kobbie Mainoo has been told to ignore the “bad advice” of his agent and snub potential big-money offers from Chelsea or elsewhere and stay at Manchester United.

Mainoo was previously heralded as one of United’s ‘untouchable’ stars along with Alejandro Garnacho, but the club’s dire finances now mean every player has a price.

Chelsea have leapt to the front of the queue to sign Mainoo, who is said to be ‘unhappy’ with the initial terms offered by INEOS in negotiations over a new contract.

Mainoo currently earns just £20,000 per week, a drop in the ocean compared to Casemiro’s £350,000 per week wedge, and wants a salary that reflects his importance to the team.

United are keen to keep their academy graduate but are also open to offers – from Chelsea or other suitors – as his pure profit sale would be a huge help as they look to stay within the bounds of PSR guidelines.

Mainoo reportedly wants a new contract worth around £200,000-a-week to stay at Old Trafford but former Red Devils defender Paul Parker has warned the teenager not to focus on the money.

Paul Parker doesn’t see Kobbie Mainoo going to Chelsea despite recent reports.

Parker said: “I think the only way that it would go that way is if Kobbie is being advised badly or being silly and asking for too much money. Maybe an agent who is using what he has done in such a short space of time, saying to grab it now.

“Football is short and I get that, but he’s still very young and at the biggest club in the world, so why look to grab it now when over the long-term he has to look at so many other players that are still doing well now, who have stopped playing a few years ago.”

Marcus Rashford’s future is even less certain after the forward admitted last month he was looking for a “new challenge”.

A report on Thursday claimed West Ham may offer him the chance to remain in the Premier League, but he majority of interest has come from abroad.

Rashford has turned down approaches from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Turkey, but Glen Johnson believes any move abroad – amid reports several Serie A sides are interested – would tarnish his reputation.

Johnson told BetVictor: “I hope Rashford doesn’t move abroad because, as far as his reputation is concerned, that would be the end of him. I know it can be hard to turn down those moves because of the amount of money, but he’s still too young.

“For someone of his ability, he hasn’t really done much in the game yet, and if he goes to Saudi Arabia he won’t come back.

“It all depends on the reasons why he isn’t performing, if he’s not happy at United or hasn’t got the desire for it anymore. If he still wants to win things, then I think he has the ability to sign for a decent team. Unfortunately he does it every other game, rather than week-in, week-out.”