Man Utd blow as Euro giants ‘plan move’ for Mainoo in Chelsea race; Romano reveals contract ‘complications’

Bayern Munich are ‘planning a move’ for Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo in a transfer race with Chelsea amid ongoing doubts over the teenager’s future at Old Trafford.

Mainoo was previously heralded as one of United’s ‘untouchable’ stars along with Alejandro Garnacho, but the club’s dire finances now mean every player has a price.

Chelsea leapt to the front of the queue to sign Mainoo, who is said to be ‘unhappy’ with the initial terms offered by INEOS in negotiations over a new contract.

Mainoo currently earns just £20,000 per week, a drop in the ocean compared to Casemiro’s £350,000 per week wedge, and reportedly wants a salary of around £200,000 that reflects his importance to the team.

United boss Ruben Amorim was asked about the futures of Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho ahead of Man Utd’s penalty shootout victory over Arsenal on Sunday and insisted he wants to keep the promising pair at the club.

He said: “I really love my players. I want to keep my players, especially the talented ones,” he said.

“It’s a special moment in this club, it’s a hard moment, but, of course, I’m really happy with Kobbie, he’s improving, and also with Garna. Our idea is always to keep the best players and the players that we build for this club.

“We know the position that the club is in at the moment, but we will see. I’m very happy, I like our players, especially the guys from our academy.”

There’s no great concern at United that their academy graduate will push for the exit but now The Sun claim ‘Bayern Munich are set to join the race’ for the 19-year-old.

Along with Chelsea, ‘German giants Bayern are also long-term admirers and are planning to make a move if he becomes available’, the report states.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has attempted to ease the concerns of United fans in his Daily Briefing, insisting Mainoo is “happy” at Old Trafford and not looking to leave anytime soon.

He wrote: ‘We’ve had many stories in recent days about the future of Kobbie Mainoo at Manchester United. He remains an important player for the club, which Ruben Amorim has confirmed publicly in his recent press conference.

‘So, why this situation with Mainoo’s contract still not being signed? Already one year ago, January-February 2024, Man United tried to extend Mainoo’s contract, but then the whole structure changed.

‘There have been plenty of changes internally at Manchester United, which means it’s different people negotiating the contract. This can be complicated when there are still important details to clarify and finalise.

‘Still, United are relaxed about the situation. They are negotiating and they believe everything is under control, even if there are points to clarify in this new conversation.

‘Overall, Mainoo is happy at Manchester United and not desperate to leave at all, so conversations are ongoing to resolve his future at Old Trafford.’