A new report has explained why Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been ‘bothered by’ two of his teammates this season.

Mainoo‘s career has stagnated over the past 18 months as he has only been a bit-part player for Man Utd under head coach Ruben Amorim.

The talented Man Utd midfielder enjoyed a stunning breakout season during the 2023/24 campaign as he shone for club and country, but Amorim is clearly not a fan. He often prefers to select other players and the youngster has only had limited minutes.

Mainoo reportedly requested an exit in this summer’s transfer window, but Man Utd denied his exit as they did nto want to leave themselves short of options in midfield.

However, it has been suggested that the Red Devils could be more open to his exit in January as they are linked with several potential replacements, including Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher.

A new report from our pals at TEAMtalk and journalist Dean Jones claims Mainoo feels more inclined to leave in January than the summer because he has been ‘bothered by’ Joshua Zirkzee and Ayden Heaven ‘starting to become a more integral part of the first team recently’.

The report claims:

‘Mainoo has been aware of Napoli’s interest for some time and realises he will have to play his own role in making any transfer come true. ‘He requested a loan exit last summer but not not agitate for a move or cause problems behind the scenes. While there are no suggestions he’ll do anything drastic, it is believed he’ll push more forcefully for a move next month.’

In the summer, Serie A giants Napoli appeared to be Mainoo’s most likely destination, though a report from The Daily Mail claims ‘at least 12 clubs are ready to take him on loan in January’.

This is likely to include Premier League and European sides, but the report claims Napoli remain his ‘preferred’ destination as he could reunite with Scott McTominay.

The report adds: ‘At least 12 clubs are ready to take Mainoo on loan in January if he is allowed to leave Old Trafford, but Confidential understands Napoli remain the player’s preference after United rejected his request to leave for the Italian club in the summer.

‘The framework for that deal is still in place if United give it the green light, but the club would want to sign a replacement and the final decision rests with chief executive Omar Berrada, director of football Jason Wilcox and head coach Ruben Amorim.’