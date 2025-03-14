Kobbie Mainoo has been negotiating a new deal at Old Trafford.

Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been warned about a potential move abroad by former Red Devils defender Paul Parker.

A report earlier today claimed that Man Utd have seemingly conceded defeat in their attempts to persuade Mainoo to remain at Old Trafford with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe having ‘declared war’ over his contract policy.

The report insisted that the British billionaire has ‘vowed to slash players’ pay’ as he looks to get the club’s finances back on track.

Mainoo is currently on a contract worth £20,000 a week but, since his increased appearances in the first team, the England international is now demanding £150,000 if he is to sign a new contract.

Despite Mainoo’s potential, Ratcliffe is ‘refusing to budge’ in contract talks with the 19-year-old and his respresentatives, as the co-owner looks to ‘change the culture’ at Old Trafford.

There have been rumours Mainoo could now look abroad to join another club if Man Utd look to cash in on him over the summer but Parker insists the youngster has “got to be clever” if he goes down that route.

Parker told Betfred: “The lad’s done incredible, but he’s picked up a few injuries and his form’s not been anywhere near it was the previous season because when he came back from the Euros he’s picked up little nicks and the change of formation is something that he’s still trying to adjust to.

“If he moves, it would be a big change in his short career so far because he’s been at Manchester United for all his life. If he wants to go abroad and move to a big club in Europe, one that’s going to educate him on a different style of football, then he’s got to choose that club wisely. He’s got to be clever.

“At this moment in time, do I believe what’s being reported? Not really.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Big Weekend: Liverpool v Newcastle, Arsenal, Bruno Fernandes, Frank, Steel City Derby, Atleti v Barca

👉 Chelsea land huge Man Utd blow as Romano reveals completed hijack of £50m Amorim favourite

👉 Manchester United are officially Bruno Fernandes FC as Amorim’s hero keeps season alive

Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw, Mainoo, Mason Mount and Amad Diallo were all unavailable for the Red Devils’ match against Real Sociedad on Thursday night.

And Football Insider insists that Man Utd are ‘losing £150,000 a day in new blow’ with the Premier League side missing up to ten senior players in recent weeks.

It is likely that Amorim will again be without most of those players ahead of their Premier League match against Leicester City over the weekend and ‘sources have told Football Insider United are paying £1.1million per week – or £157,000 each day – to players currently sidelined through injury.’

Outlining the cost of some individual deals, Football Insider adds: