‘Deeply frustrated’ Man Utd star ‘ready to seek a loan move away’ in January

Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is prepared to look for a loan move away from Old Trafford in January as he seeks regular minutes, according to reports.

The England international has not started in the Premier League for Man Utd this term with Ruben Amorim preferring other players in midfield.

Mainoo, who has been linked with a loan move to Napoli, has made nine appearances off the substitutes’ bench but his only start in all competitions came as Man Utd were knocked out of the League Cup on penalties by Grimsby Town earlier this year.

Amorim announced publicly that Mainoo would be competing with captain Bruno Fernandes for a starting berth this season, leading to the Man Utd midfielder looking for a way out before the summer transfer deadline.

However, Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox managed to persuade Mainoo to fight for his place in Amorim’s side.

There has been no progress on him getting minutes under Amorim and now The Athletic insists that Mainoo is ‘ready to seek a loan move away from Manchester United in January after becoming deeply frustrated about his lack of minutes’.

After being an unused subsitute in their 1-1 draw against West Ham on Thursday night, Mainoo seems to have made up his mind but The Athletic adds: ‘United are, however, expected to wait until after the African Cup of Nations finishes in the middle of the winter window to make a decision on Mainoo, given the uncertainty of how the tournament will impact Cameroon’s Bryan Mbeumo and the Ivory Coast’s Amad.’

When asked on Thursday if he could understand why Mainoo’s lack of football was a talking point, Amorim replied: “Of course I understand. My job is to answer but I am trying to answer always the same thing. And you ask me always the same thing.

“I understand what you are saying. You love Kobbie. He starts for England, but that doesn’t mean I need to put Kobbie (on) when I feel I shouldn’t put Kobbie (on).”

Amorim added: “I see it and I just want to win. I just put the players. I don’t look who it is, I don’t care about that, I just try to put the best players on the pitch.

“You have (Manuel) Ugarte that played two games, one of them, (Casemiro) was out. Bruno (Fernandes) is always fit, he’s the guy that is doing (Mainoo’s) position so maybe it has to do with that.”

When asked if Mainoo’s prospects of getting into the starting XI would be improved when players depart for the Africa Cup of Nations later this month, Amorim said: “I don’t know. It’s the same question. I don’t know what is going to happen. It depends.

“If I see in the training it is the best thing, I will put (him in). That is the only way I know how to respond to that.”

Shea Lacey has been in Amorim’s last three squads but not come off the bench and when put to him whether he trusts the Man Utd academy players, Amorim continued: “Why? (I don’t pick) any players? We have (only) Kobbie Mainoo.

“When Bryan (Mbeumo) is not there, I put Amad because I have other wing backs to play and sometimes it’s hard. You are asking me why don’t I put Lacey to play when I have other guys that are international and they are also on the bench.

“I try to put the best prepared guys for this moment of the club and try to win a game, that is the only thing guys.”