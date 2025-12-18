According to reports, Manchester United would be willing to let Kobbie Mainoo leave permanently in January if they receive an ‘exceptional’ offer.

Mainoo‘s future at Man Utd is in serious doubt as his situation has not changed after he requested an exit in the summer.

The Man Utd midfielder has suffered a major fall from grace after his breakout season during the 2023/24 campaign, with injuries, a loss of form and the appointment of Ruben Amorim impacting him.

Mainoo arguably remains Man Utd’s most talented youngster, but Amorim is clearly not a fan of the England international, who has only been a bit-part player over the past year.

This led to Mainoo requesting an exit in the summer, though Man Utd refused to let him leave at the time as they did not want to leave themselves short of midfield options.

Serie A giants Napoli and Premier League rivals Chelsea have been mooted as possible destinations for Mainoo, who could get his transfer wish in January as Man Utd scour the market for potential replacements, including Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher.

On Monday night, Mainoo impressed off the bench as Man Utd were held to a thrilling 4-4 draw against AFC Bournemouth, but his brother stole the headlines.

His brother wore a ‘free Kobbie Mainoo’ shirt at the match and journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed that the midfielder, unsurprisingly, knew this was going to happen.

Jacobs said: “My understanding is Kobbie Mainoo was speaking through his brother, he knew about the t-shirt, and he endorsed the message.”

If Mainoo is to leave the Red Devils next month, it has been assumed that he would depart on loan.

However, a new report from Sky Sports has explained that he could leave permanently if Man Utd receives an ‘exceptional offer’.

The report claims: ‘Manchester United will only consider selling Kobbie Mainoo in January if they receive an exceptional offer.

‘The club do not want to sell, and are equally reluctant to see him leave on loan. A string of Premier League clubs are interested in him, but only a handful could afford a permanent deal.’

Interestingly, Amorim has shed light on why he does not always use Mainoo.

He said: “We play with two midfielders. We could change in the future but Kobbie Mainoo is playing in the same position as Bruno Fernandes and sometimes it’s really hard to take Bruno Fernandes out of the team and that is the only reason.”