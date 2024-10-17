Man Utd key player out for a ‘few weeks’; Mazraoui a doubt v Brentford after heart palpitations

Manchester United have confirmed that England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo will be out for a “few weeks” with a muscle injury.

The England international suffered the problem during United’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa before the international break, which he was subsequently ruled out of.

United have now revealed he will be out number of weeks, along with Harry Maguire, who picked up an injury in the same game.

However, Noussair Mazraoui returned to training on Thursday after his recent medical procedure after suffering heart palpitations.

The Morocco international underwent a precautionary, minor corrective procedure to rectify a relatively common condition last week.

He returned to training at United’s Carrington training ground, but this was the first step of his recovery and it is not yet known he whether he will be fit for Saturday’s Premier League visit of Brentford.

Alejandro Garnacho (knee) and Amad Diallo (illness) were also back after missing games for Argentina and Ivory Coast respectively, and look set to be involved against the Bees.

Meanwhile, Brentford head coach Thomas Frank feels Erik ten Hag is facing “too much” criticism after a disappointing start to the season that has piled pressure.

Frank, who celebrates six years at the Bees helm this week, is himself one of the names linked to United should the Dutchman depart.

Frank’s men travel to Old Trafford on Saturday lying 11th in the Premier League with 10 points, two clear of Ten Hag’s 14th-placed side.

“It’s incredible how much scrutiny he’s had to face,” Frank told the Brentford website.

“As a head coach, I acknowledge how it feels to be in a situation like this. I think (the criticism) is too much.

“He’s clearly a good coach, he’s won two trophies in two seasons.

“But I understand how it is: if the team wins, the head coach is absolutely fantastic; if the team loses, the head coach is absolutely s***! Whereas it’s probably somewhere in between.

“It’s never only the head coach, or the players, or the fans, or the board – it’s a combination of all of these things.”

Forward Yoane Wissa faces a late fitness test after missing Brentford’s last three Premier League fixtures and two Democratic Republic of the Congo AFCON qualifiers over the international break as a result of an ankle injury.

Frank, who has no fresh injury concerns, insisted he is paying little attention to United’s recent results despite Ten Hag’s side going in search of their first Premier League win in four meetings on Saturday.

He added: “I’ve experienced it too many times in my career: we face a team that has lost three games in a row but they come out absolutely flying.

“Then, other times, we play a team that has won five games in a row but we beat them.

“I don’t really pay too much attention to (form). The only thing I focus on is how we can make sure we are up there and how we can do everything we can to perform and come out flying – and hopefully we score early again.

“I believe that we can go anywhere and beat any team, but I’m also aware that, when we go to Old Trafford to face Manchester United – a massive club with top players – they are favourites.

“But we need to go there with the approach and mindset that we can win.”