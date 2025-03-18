Man Utd have now made Kobbie Mainoo one of six ‘planned departures’ in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table.

Man Utd do still have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League if they can win the Europa League with all their eggs now in that basket.

The players have been struggling to get used to Amorim’s style of play, philosophy and tactics, while Man Utd could only afford to give him one new player in the January transfer window in the form of Patrick Dorgu.

It has become apparent, especially after recent interviews with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, that the financial situation at Old Trafford is dire.

There is now a feeling that Man Utd will have to sell players before they can heavily invest in the first-team squad, including some of its most talented prospects.

It was recently claimed that Man Utd ‘will open the door to a summer sale if they cannot find a contract agreement with Mainoo’ after £150,000-a-week wage demands were revealed.

Mainoo getting a pay rise to that amount from £20,000 a week doesn’t fit into Ratcliffe’s cost-cutting plans and Plettenberg now claims that the Man Utd midfielder and five other stars will be sacrificed to give the Red Devils some room to ‘invest in top transfers’ in the summer.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Manchester United are confident that they will be able to invest in top transfers this summer, especially as the budget will be freed up through the possible and planned departures of Victor #Lindelöf, #Casemiro, Christian #Eriksen, and Kobbie #Mainoo.

‘The sales of Marcus #Rashford and #Antony would provide the club with even greater financial flexibility. #MUFC.’

But former Man Utd defender Paul Parker has cautioned Mainoo on the potential risks of making a move abroad.

Parker recently said: “The lad’s done incredible, but he’s picked up a few injuries and his form’s not been anywhere near it was the previous season because when he came back from the Euros he’s picked up little nicks and the change of formation is something that he’s still trying to adjust to.

“If he moves, it would be a big change in his short career so far because he’s been at Manchester United for all his life. If he wants to go abroad and move to a big club in Europe, one that’s going to educate him on a different style of football, then he’s got to choose that club wisely. He’s got to be clever.

“At this moment in time, do I believe what’s being reported? Not really.”