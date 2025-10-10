Mainoo ‘only’ option revealed with Man Utd ‘fans perplexed’ as Napoli stance becomes clear

Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo will only be allowed to leave Old Trafford on loan in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been inconsistent once again this season, winning three, losing three and drawing one of their seven Premier League matches so far.

It comes after Ruben Amorim could only guide Man Utd to a 15th-placed Premier League finish last term with the Red Devils failing to qualify for any European competitions.

One player who has dropped down the pecking order under Amorim is Mainoo with the Man Utd boss angering club officials by revealing that the England international would be competing with Bruno Fernandes for a starting spot this season.

Those comments saw Mainoo – who has not started in the Premier League this season – pursue a move away from Old Trafford before the summer transfer deadline but Jason Wilcox managed to talk him into staying.

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes spotted in February that Amorim was finding it difficult to know “what to do with him” as Mainoo looked “lost”.

READ: Elliot Anderson to Man Utd or Newcastle set ‘extortionate’ price that’s *actually* a real bargain…

Scholes said: “I think Mainoo is lost.

“I’ve talked about Declan Rice being lost before – I think Mainoo is lost as well. They don’t know what to do with him.

“I don’t think he knows where to play on a football pitch because he’s been played in one of the number 10 positions, he has been played in the two in the midfield, which I can see probably doesn’t suit him because I don’t think he’s the greatest athlete.

“He’s a great footballer. I think the No 10 does suit, (but) the false nine, never in a million years.”

And now Football Insider insist that Mainoo’s ‘only’ option in the January transfer window will be to leave on a loan deal.

Football Insider transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke said: “It’s a difficult one.

“There’s no doubt that Mainoo is frustrated with his current role at United. He wants to be playing regularly in that side.

“But Ruben Amorim has got his preferred centre-midfield choice of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes and probably even Manuel Ugarte is ahead of Mainoo as well, which does leave a lot of Manchester United fans perplexed that Mainoo can’t find a role in that side.

“The thinking behind Mainoo, maybe looking at a move away, which probably would only be a loan move.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 The one decision that proves ‘Man Utd are not a serious club’

👉 Romano reveals Man Utd star ‘will leave’ in 2026 as he drops Fernandes bombshell: ‘I can guarantee’

👉 Antony speaks out on ‘scary’ situation at Man Utd as Hojlund’s manager fires dig at Red Devils

Rasmus Hojlund is already doing well at Napoli, after leaving Man Utd on loan with the Serie A side having an option to buy, and there are rumours Mainoo could also end up in Naples.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport insists that Napoli are ‘still targeting’ Mainoo a ‘loan in January being a possibility’ and the Man Utd midfielder ‘would like to show off his skills to earn a place in the next World Cup’.

The report adds: ‘Mainoo is unhappy with this start to the season and is pushing for a January transfer, even on loan. The Englishman’s short-term goal, in fact, is to show off his skills and secure a place in Tuchel’s squad for the next World Cup. Manchester isn’t the right platform, but Napoli could be.’

Earlier this season, former Man Utd team-mate Phil Jones insists that if his lack of game time continues then Mainoo will look to force a move away from Old Trafford.

Jones said on Stadium Astro: “Kobbie is a player that I really admire. I loved watching him come into the team, and I remember his performance at Everton away, his first start.

“He absolutely bossed the game. He was terrific that night. It was a mature performance, and he carried on that season.

“It just looks like at the minute he’s out of favour. The manager’s already come out and stated that he’s not going to be playing with Bruno. You’re not going to dislodge Bruno in the form that he’s in.

“He’s going to find it difficult for games. I think by Christmas and January time, if he’s not had the game time that he’ll like, then I’m sure he’ll be trying to force a loan move.”

READ NEXT: Mourinho text ‘s***’ Man Utd star every day telling him ‘leave’ in ‘grotesque’ bust-up