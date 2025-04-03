Kobbie Mainoo could yet stay at Man Utd and renew his contract with the Red Devils now willing to get closer to his demands, according to reports.

The Red Devils academy graduate has been one of the bright sparks for Man Utd over the last couple of seasons after breaking into the first-team squad during Erik ten Hag’s tenure at the club.

Ruben Amorim has used him further forward at times during his spell in charge of the Red Devils and has been impressed by certain aspects of the 19-year-old’s game.

However, Mainoo is demanding £150,000 a week in order to renew his contract, which goes over and above what Sir Jim Ratcliffe is prepared to pay the youngster.

It has been claimed last month that Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe has ‘declared war’ with his contract policy recently with Mainoo set to be one of the first casualties.

There had been rumours that Man Utd could now sell Mainoo in the summer transfer window after it became clear that they could struggle to tie him down to a new contract.

But a fresh report from GiveMeSport claims that Mainoo ‘is open to signing a new contract to remain among head coach Ruben Amorim’s options for the long-term, despite growing rumours involving Europe’s elite’.

The report adds:

‘It is believed that Manchester United are preparing to table a new contract offer, but expectations over his salary remain a key discussion point. ‘Reports have previously suggested a potential 80 per cent pay rise to £180,000-a-week, but this is seen as unrealistic as the Red Devils looks to restructure their wage bill. ‘Instead, they are expected to present an offer well in excess of £100,000-a-week, but closely in line with a deal recently handed to Amad Diallo. Sources say it would be a figure they believe fairly reflects the England international’s rapid rise and growing importance to the team.’

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole insists Man Utd will only sell Mainoo in the summer if it comes down to a “financial and business decision” and not a “technical and football perspective”.

Cole told Paddy Power: “Manchester United are in the same situation as a few other Premier League clubs, where they’re going to have to sell academy players to avoid breaking Financial Fair Play. There’s no way that Manchester United will want to sell Kobbie Mainoo from a technical and football perspective, but if they do sell him, it will be a financial and business decision.

“I’d imagine that Kobbie probably doesn’t want to leave United, but he’ll want clarity on where he fits at the club. He’s an England international and one of their better players, so the club looking to sell him will purely be to balance the books.

“I always worry for football clubs like Manchester United, who are predominately making business decisions over football decisions, and over time, that’s not going to do down well with the fans.

“They want to know the club is going in the right direction, they want to see great players and they’ll want to see Kobbie Mainoo in a United shirt because he’s a brilliant footballer.”