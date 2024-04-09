Huge Arsenal offer for future ‘best midfielder’ sees Real Madrid target ‘one of best players’ at Man Utd

Kobbie Mainoo has been linked with Real Madrid, while Eduardo Camavinga could be Premier League-bound.

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Man Utd starlet Kobbie Mainoo, according reports, amid claims Arsenal have made an offer for Eduardo Camavinga.

Mainoo made three appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions last term and his rise has been rapid this season with the 18-year-old becoming a key part of Erik ten Hag’s starting XI.

Real Madrid president ‘amazed’ at Kobbie Mainoo

The Stockport-born midfielder has started 17 Premier League matches – scoring two goals, including a brilliant strike against Liverpool over the weekend – earning him his first England caps in March.

And that form is already alerting other clubs across Europe to his ability with a claim in Spanish publication Don Diario insisting that Mainoo’s performances have ‘amazed’ Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

It is understood that Perez has his ‘new Camavinga on his radar’ in the form of Mainoo as Los Blancos prepare for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric’s eventual departure.

Camavinga, Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni have provided Real Madrid with very good alternatives to the two veterans in recent years.

READ MORE: Man Utd absurdity and Pochettino failure among 10 disappointments of 23/24

Kroos and Modric’s exits ‘will be very painful’ for Real Madrid and they are looking to combat that by bringing in Mainoo, who is ‘already surprising everyone’ at Man Utd this season.

It will be ‘practically impossible’ to replace the German and Croatian but Real Madrid president sees the Man Utd youngster as ‘a very interesting signing’.

Camavinga and Mainoo ‘have the same representative’ and the Man Utd starlet has ‘been on his [Perez] agenda for a long time’ after showing that he is ‘ready to do great things’.

Former Man Utd defender Wes Brown recently insisted that Mainoo is “one of the best players” in Ten Hag’s side “if not the best”.

Brown told the PA news agency: “He’s someone the club have always held in high regard. The way injuries have gone this season, it’s possibly forced their hand to put him in, but he’s also had to earn it.

“Once he’s got in, he’s been one of the best players in the team, if not the best. Gareth obviously sees the potential in him, and I think it’s good for him that he’s put in with the (England) boys to see how he reacts in training, and he might even get a game as well.

“With the confidence he has for such a young age, and the way he’s playing, he’s definitely earned the right to be in the squad.”

Eduardo Camavinga to Arsenal in the summer?

Reports over the last few days have also linked Camavinga with a move away from Real Madrid with Arsenal apparently taking a very keen interest.

It is claimed that Arsenal have made a €110m (£94m) offer for the France international and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta ‘wants’ to bring Camavinga to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Arsenal are understood to be ‘optimistic’ that they could land the 21-year-old but the report added that Real Madrid don’t want him to leave as they ‘believe that he is going to become the best midfielder in the world’.

READ MORE: Man Utd Academy graduates ranked as full scale of Jason Wilcox job is clear