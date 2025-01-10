According to reports, Manchester United have been ‘proposed’ a replacement for Kobbie Mainoo, whose ‘stance’ on a move elsewhere has been revealed.

It’s emerged that Man Utd are open to letting Mainoo leave as they look to raise funds for Ruben Amorim‘s huge rebuild at Old Trafford.

Mainoo had been considered to be among Man Utd’s untouchable stars after he enjoyed a remarkable breakout season in 2023/24 for his boyhood club and England.

Despite this, Mainoo is among the players they are willing to consider offers for as this pure profit sale would significantly boost Amorim’s budget heading into the summer.

It has also been noted that their preference would be to keep Mainoo, who is currently in negotiations to extend his contract beyond 2027.

Mainoo was ‘unhappy’ with United’s ‘initial’ offer, but Manchester Evening News reveals his ‘stance’ is he ‘wants’ to stay.

The report explains:

‘United opened contract talks with Mainoo’s camp in March last year and negotiations were heading in the right direction before stalling, which has led to uncertainty over his future. ‘Mainoo has been linked with Chelsea and United must operate within profit and sustainability rules (PSR). The Manchester Evening News understands Mainoo wants to stay at Old Trafford, although that is set to require an improved contract offer from the club after discussions.

‘The midfielder has been focussed on his performances for United and England while contract talks have been ongoing and there was no rush last year due the performance-related bonuses in Mainoo’s current contract having been triggered, but still no resolution has been found. ‘Talks are set to continue between both parties and Mainoo’s camp believe he deserves better terms than the club have offered following his rise to prominence in the last 18 months.’

It would not be easy for Man Utd to replace Mainoo if he leaves. Former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is one potential option as The Daily Mail claims he has been offered to the Premier League giants. The report adds: