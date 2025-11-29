England international Kobbie Mainoo is reportedly edging closer to leaving Manchester United, who have already ‘sealed’ a January signing.

Mainoo‘s future is uncertain as he has only been a bit-part player for Man Utd during head coach Ruben Amorim’s spell at the Premier League giants.

United‘s academy product enjoyed a sensational breakout season for his boyhood club during the 2023/24 campaign, but he has suffered a major fall from grace over the past 18 months.

Amorim is clearly not a huge admirer of Mainoo as he has often preferred to select other midfielders, while injuries, poor form and the formation change at Man Utd have impacted the England international.

In the summer, Mainoo was keen on a loan move to Napoli in the summer as he wanted to increase his game time in a World Cup year, but Man Utd refused to let him leave as they did not want to leave themselves short of options.

However, Mainoo’s situation has not changed in recent months, so it is possible that he leaves in the winter transfer window.

Now, Italian outlet Il Mattino claims Mainoo has ‘said yes’ to Napoli ahead of January and they are ‘growing positive’ about securing his services.

Mainoo is said to be ‘specifically open to a loan deal’, with this transfer potentially freeing up funds for Man Utd to make a signing or two in January.

Man Utd need upgrades in several positions, but they are also building for the future with talented teenagers, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that they have already landed Cristian Orozco.

“EXCLUSIVE: Cristian Orozco, on his way to England as he’s signing at Manchester United,” Romano said on X.

“$1m deal sealed with Fortaleza for the Colombian midfielder.

“He’s now travelling to Manchester with Lead Scout Giuseppe Antonaccio.”

Regarding Mainoo, former Premier League striker Louis Saha has explained why they should keep the midfielder.

“Yeah (it would be painful to see Mainoo leave for a rival). It’s painful because he’s a talented boy and I think he has a real love for the club. Yes, he thinks that he deserves more time on the pitch,” Saha said.

“I think he has his right to say that and ask that, but at the same time you can say that he has to show more as well. Every player needs to work on their game and improve, and Kobbie is no exception.

“Of course, Kobbie’s a really talented boy, and he must be doubly frustrated because there is a World Cup coming and he won’t want to miss out on that. The main concern for the club, though, has to be the club, they can’t do a player any favours because it’s a World Cup year.

“Mainoo still needs to be thinking about how to serve United, but talks about loans away won’t help him. Instead, he might see how Scott McTominay is thriving in Italy, the league’s best player. Mainoo must see that and feel tempted to explore a similar opportunity.”