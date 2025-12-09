According to reports, a deal for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is “99%” done ahead of next month’s transfer window.

Mainoo has endured a nightmare 18 months at Man Utd as he has fallen in the pecking order under head coach Ruben Amorim.

United‘s academy product established himself as one of the best young midfielders in Europe in 2023/24 as he shone for club and country, but he has had a remarkable fall from grace as he nears an exit ahead of January.

Amorim is clearly not a fan of the centre-midfielder as he prefers Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, with the England international restricted to brief cameos off the bench at best.

Therefore, Mainoo requested an exit in the summer as he eyed a loan move to Napoli, though Man Utd denied this as they did not want to leave themselves short of options in midfield.

READ: Man Utd ‘schoolboy’ to anger Keane, Bellingham and everyone else by starting for England vs Croatia



However, a recent report claimed Man Utd would be more open to letting Mainoo in January if they can acquire a suitable replacement.

In recent months, Mainoo has been linked with several Premier League clubs, but Napoli remain a contender to sign him.

Now, journalist Luca Cerchione claims Napoli assistant manager Cristian Stellini has made it clear that the Man Utd player’s move to the Serie A giants is already “99%” done.

Cerchione said: “In the past few days, I received a phone call from a friend of Mr. Stellini, who informed me that he had learned that there had been a significant acceleration in the sale of Mainoo, even talking about percentages close to 99%.

“Naturally, the person who gave me this transfer rumour didn’t cite Stellini as his source.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Bruno Fernandes claims spot in Premier League XI of season so far

👉 Man Utd star slammed as ‘absolutely terrible’ vs Wolves as he ‘doesn’t do’ one thing

👉 Scholes tells Man Utd star to ‘go to’ Chelsea as Amorim ‘f***ing up top player’



Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee is in a similar situation as he also needs to leave Man Utd in January if he’s to give himself a better chance of playing for his country at the World Cup.

Zirkzee has not taken his chance when given the chance to play this season and Amorim has preferred to select Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Despite this, a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk explains why Amorim and INEOS are ‘at odds’ over letting Zirkzee leave next month.

The report claims: