According to reports, Kobbie Mainoo has made a decision on his transfer ‘preference’ as he is ‘deeply frustrated’ at Manchester United.

The England international’s long-term future is in serious doubt as he has dropped in the pecking order at Man Utd.

Mainoo enjoyed a remarkable breakout season in 2023/24 as he emerged as one of the best young footballers in Europe, but he has suffered a major fall from grace over the past year amid his injury issues and a loss of form.

Ruben Amorim is clearly not sold on Mainoo as he has only been a bit-part player since his arrival, with it unclear whether the midfielder can fit into the head coach’s preferred 3-4-3 formation.

In January, Man Utd opened the door to Mainoo leaving as they looked to sanction pure profit sales to balance the books and he attracted interest from Chelsea, who reportedly would have had to pay £70m to sign him.

Chelsea, unsurprisingly, did not sanction a move for Mainoo at this price, with fresh reports claiming Man Utd have decided to ease their demands.

READ: Mainoo and Garnacho to start, record signing made and Amorim ‘sacked in the morning’ in League Cup omen



There has been new speculation regarding Mainoo in recent days, as he has been an unused substitute in Man Utd’s opening two Premier League games of the 2025/26 campaign.

Earlier this week, respected journalist David Ornstein revealed that Mainoo is open to leaving Man Utd, while The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell provided more details on Wednesday morning.

Whitwell claims Mainoo is ‘deeply frustrated’ after being snubbed by Amorim at the start of this campaign, with his ‘preference’ being a move to a ‘European team’ amid shock interest from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

He has also noted that the Red Devils have ‘considered the prospect of selling Mainoo all summer’ and while it’s internally believed that he has ‘areas to improve’, ‘people at Old Trafford expect him to remain a United player beyond next week’s deadline’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Bruno Fernandes ‘open’ to leaving Man Utd and names conditions for ‘new project’ in Saudi or MLS

👉 ‘Ten clubs’ want ‘frustrated’ Man Utd star as Ratcliffe ‘decision’ expected ‘imminently’ after Amorim snub

👉 Man Utd ‘very optimistic’ to ‘finalise’ sixth summer signing as transfer timeline revealed



Despite this, Whitwell has also pointed out that Man Utd have decided to lower their asking price for Mainoo.