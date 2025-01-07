According to reports, Chelsea are ‘leading the race’ to sign Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo, who is available for a couple of reasons.

Mainoo was one of the breakout stars in the Premier League last season as he sparked for Man Utd before he impressed for England at Euro 2024.

The talented midfielder has struggled at the start of this season as he’s appeared to suffer from burn-out, but he was back to his best on Sunday as United earned a shock 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Man Utd’s stark improvement against Liverpool was unexpected, but it provides a major boost for new head coach Ruben Amorim, who is expected to oversee a huge rebuild this month and in the summer.

Amorim’s is having to rebuild United with one arm tied behind his back as he has a tight budget and it’s been reported that he could be forced to sell before he can buy.

This has led to surprising reports linking academy product Mainoo with a move to Chelsea, who are reportedly ‘leading the race’ for his signature.

Mainoo’s exit could seriously boost Man Utd’s budget as he would be a pure profit sale and a report from The Daily Mail reveals two reasons why he is no longer considered ‘untouchable’ at Old Trafford.

The England international is said to be in a similar situation to Garnacho as his potential valuation and faltering contract talks have opened the transfer door.

‘So the mark-up on Mainoo and Garnacho – two players still on relatively low wages but worth around £70million to buy – has rocketed to a level that is difficult for a hard-up club like United to ignore. ‘With another academy poster boy, Marcus Rashford, almost certain to leave in the January transfer window, United would prefer to keep hold of his two team-mates.’

‘Given a choice, they would rather sell Garnacho who is struggling to fit into Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system and has been left on the bench for the last five games since being dropped for the derby. ‘But their hand may be forced over Mainoo if it becomes clear that he cannot agree terms over a new contract. ‘The two sides are said to be far apart in negotiations with Mainoo wanting around £200,000-a-week and United trying to drive down their wage bill by offloading big earners like Rashford, Casemiro and Antony.’

It is also noted that a transfer is ‘more likely’ in the summer than in January, while only two Man Utd players are considered ‘untouchable’.