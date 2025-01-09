Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Kobbie Mainoo to Chelsea while the key to Manchester United signing his potential replacement from Serie A has been revealed.

Mainoo was previously heralded as one of United’s ‘untouchable’ stars along with Alejandro Garnacho, but the club’s dire finances now mean every player has a price.

Chelsea have leapt to the front of the queue to sign Mainoo, who is said to be ‘unhappy’ with the initial terms offered by INEOS in negotiations over a new contract.

Mainoo currently earns just £20,000 per week, a drop in the ocean compared to Casemiro’s £350,000 per week wedge, and wants a salary that reflects his importance to the team.

United are keen to keep their academy graduate but are also open to offers – from Chelsea or other suitors – as his pure profit sale would be a huge help as they look to stay within the bounds of PSR guidelines.

Should Mainoo leave the club, United will need to source a replacement, and even if he doesn’t Amorim would welcome new midfield recruits with both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen on their last legs.

Reports claim they’ve been offered the chance to sign Douglas Luiz, who joined Juventus for £42.4m in the summer but has started just two games under Thiago Motta this season, with Manuel Locatelli, Khephren Thuram and Teun Koopmeiners preferred in midfield.

The Brazil international is keen on a return to the Premier League and Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has revealed that United are one of the clubs keen to sign him this winter.

It’s claimed Juventus want to recoup most of what they spent on Luiz in the summer but would consider a loan with an obligation to buy, though the Serie A giants are also interested in Joshua Zirkzee and would be open to some sort of swap deal.

Kia Joorabchan, who represents both Luiz and Zirkzee, is understandably thought to be key to the transfer.

Chelsea would likely be eager to see that deal go through in the hope that it will ease their path to Mainoo, and his potential move to Stamford Bridge has been given the seal of approval by England international teammate Cole Palmer.

Instagram user @TheSecretScout1 asked their followers if Mainoo joining Chelsea would be a good move and Palmer gave the post a thumbs up.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that while Chelsea hold an interest in Mainoo, it’s far from a “desperate situation for Manchester United”.

“What I can tell you, many of your messages are about this Chelsea story, I think it’s absolutely normal for all top clubs in the world – Chelsea for sure – but also many others to appreciate a player like Kobbie Mainoo,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“How can you not love a talent like Kobbie Mainoo? A guy who was in the academy one year ago, then a fantastic rise with Man United, Euros – don’t forget what this boy did for the English national team as a kid. So, it’s absolutely normal to fall in love with Kobbie Mainoo, especially if you’re an English club.

“But, that’s it at the moment. My headline is not ‘Chelsea like Kobbie Mainoo’ because that’s absolutely obvious and normal.

“But, the point here for Manchester United is that there are no negotiations with any other club, no bid on the table, the situation is completely quiet. The player is under contract till 2027 plus an option until 2028. So it’s not a desperate situation for Manchester United.”