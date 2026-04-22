It is becoming increasingly likely that Michael Carrick will be given the Man Utd job on a permanent basis at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim in January as the Portuguese head coach failed to make enough progress from last season’s dismal display.

Man Utd have shot up to third in the Premier League table since Carrick’s appointment as interim boss until the end of the season with eight wins, two draws and two defeats from his first 12 matches in charge.

That has seen calls for Carrick to be made permanent manager in the summer despite the ongoing process at Man Utd to identify a potential Amorim replacement from outside the club.

The Daily Mail now claims in a ‘major development’ that Carrick is ‘increasingly likely to land the job’ at Man Utd on a permanent basis in the summer.

Man Utd ‘have been hugely impressed by the 44-year-old and his backroom team since he took over in January’ and ‘has proved he can handle the pressure of being United’s head coach’.

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The report adds: ‘United have carried out background checks on a number of contenders as part of a thorough process but – barring a dramatic late-season collapse – it would be a surprise if they do not hand the job to Carrick.’

Despite that, Man Utd ‘will consider all their options’ and ‘it’s still possible that United could look elsewhere, but there is an understanding within Old Trafford that it would be a big gamble not to keep Carrick after he has made a compelling argument to stay on.’

Carrick has ‘proven that he can do’ the Man Utd job

Joe Cole and Owen Hargreaves are both convinced that it would be crazy if Carrick didn’t get the permanent position after Man Utd beat Chelsea 1-0 over the weekend.

Cole said: “Realistically, I think it’s secured. It’s absurd to think of not giving it to him.

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“He’s come in, got more points than any other person in any other team. What more can you do? It would just be absurd, it wouldn’t be a gamble, it would just be absurd [not to give it to him], he’s proven it.”

Hargreaves, a former United midfielder, said: “He’s proven that he can do the job. Since he’s taken over, they’ve been the best team in the Premier League. They’ve beaten Man City and Arsenal, the two best teams in this division.

“He’s shown that he can set up a game plan on the counter; obviously, today they did something similar. Carra understands the players and that’s probably why he’s there. He understands the pressure of playing for this football club.

“He puts the boys in the right positions where they need to play to succeed and they’re better in every capacity. So, to not give it to him after giving it to him, probably at the time when you wouldn’t have expected it, would be utterly ridiculous.

“I think today solidifies it. If they hadn’t won today and not got in the Champions League places, you could have the debate, maybe bring in someone more experienced. After today and if he finishes third, I don’t see how you couldn’t give it to him. It wouldn’t make any sense whatsoever.”