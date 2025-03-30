Man Utd face ‘major dilemma’ with Amorim ‘braced for record transfer bid’ for Fernandes

Man Utd are bracing themselves for a record-breaking transfer bid from Real Madrid for Bruno Fernandes in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table after 29 matches.

Man Utd replaced Erik ten Hag with Amorim in November but results and performances have got worse under the Portuguese head coach.

Amorim is struggling to get his Man Utd squad to adapt to his playing style, philosophy and tactics – but one player who has stepped up to the plate is Fernandes.

Fernandes has contributed an impressive 16 goals and 14 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions this season despite their struggles.

And that has attracted the attention of La Liga giants Real Madrid with the Daily Star claiming Man Utd are ‘braced for record transfer bid’ from Los Blancos in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid are set to give ‘the cash-strapped Red Devils a major dilemma’ in the summer after the Portugal international ’emerged as a shock £90million target’ for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The Spanish side ‘have been represented at virtually every Manchester United match recently – both at home and away’ and ‘the subject of their scouting missions is Old Trafford star Fernandes’.

The Daily Star adds:

‘United boss Ruben Amorim doesn’t want to lose his inspirational captain, but United’s desire to make cuts and raise money means they would have to consider a big offer for the midfielder. ‘Real are planning a squad overhaul at the end of the season, which includes the signing of England right back Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool on a free transfer. ‘And Fernandes is being eyed as a top signing who could also be a potential successor to Luka Modric, 39.’

If Fernandes was sold to Real Madrid for £90m it would be a record sale at Man Utd with the deal eclipsing the £80m Real Madrid paid for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

After signing a new contract earlier this season, Fernandes said: “The club knew that I want to compete with the best teams. They knew that we needed to improve the team. And I think that we’re doing that.

“I said to them: ‘I don’t need you to promise me that we’re going to win the league,’ because no one can promise that. But at least that we will have a team to compete and be competitive throughout the season, to try to achieve silverware and to compete at the highest levels.

“I think the club is doing that. It’s trying to bring people in to get more players with quality in the team; to get more competitive, [so everyone is] fighting for your place.”