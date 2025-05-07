United have been given a boost ahead of the Europa League semi-final second leg

Manchester United have been given a boost in their hopes of reaching the Europa League final, as semi-final opponents Athletic Club will be without their three top scorers in the second leg.

United have been performing terribly in the Premier League this season, but could salvage their campaign with Europa League glory. While they’re 15th in England’s top flight, the Red Devils have a three-goal lead over Athletic Club in the Europa League semi-final.

The first leg in Bilbao saw United win 3-0, thanks to first-half goals scored by Bruno Fernandes (two) and Casemiro. Dani Vivian was also sent off for the home side, meaning he’ll miss the second leg.

Athletic Club’s squad list for the second leg highlights some far more interesting absences. Oihan Sancet remains sidelined, after missing the first leg through injury.

But the Spanish club’s attacking potency has been hit twice more, with Inaki Williams and Nico Williams both absent. Both men started against United in the first leg, but their absences should make it even harder for their club to turn around the deficit.

Athletic Club have confirmed a ‘muscle injury’ to Inaki, while his brother missed the last game in La Liga.

Sancet is the Spanish side’s top scorer this season, with 17 goals, while the Williams brothers have 11 apiece. That’s 39 goals this season absent from the attack, and the suspended Vivian had scored three from defence.

That leaves Athletic Club with an absolute mountain to climb, and doing so will be even harder than it already looked.

Whichever side is to reach the final, it looks likely that they’ll meet Tottenham there. The north Londoners are 3-1 up against Bodo/Glimt, who are playing just their second Europa League campaign.

This is the furthest they’ve ever gotten in Europa, having previously gone as far as the quarter-finals of the UEFA Conference League.

Spurs have never come this far in the Europa League, but reached the final of the Champions League in 2018/19, a step higher than this competition.

United have won both those competitions, so they’re likely to be favourites if they reach the final.

