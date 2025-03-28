Manchester United players do not want Jadon Sancho to return to the club at the end of the season as they “do not believe he is good enough”.

Sancho moved to Chelsea on loan on deadline day in the summer and after promising displays when he first arrived at Stamford Bridge has slipped into the familiar frustrating groove he operated in during the majority of his time at United.

He’s started 16 Premier League games under Enzo Maresca this term, contributing two goals and four assists, but his levels have dipped to the extent where Chelsea have reportedly been considering paying a £5m break clause to renege on their £25m obligation to buy Sancho at the end of the season.

A report earlier this week also claimed there’s a chance they may sign Sancho and then immediately sell him on

It is also noted that a ‘return to Germany is on the cards’ after Sancho reportedly submitted a ‘transfer request’ to re-join Dortmund this summer.

‘The Blues are set to make a decision about Sancho’s future in the coming days, as his £25million move could be cancelled with a £5million payment to Man United. ‘However, it now looks likely that the 25-year-old will make the permanent move to Stamford Bridge before he could immediately be sold on. ‘Sancho is keen to put permanent roots down at a club after back-to-back loan spells away from Man United, and is likely to seek clarity over his future in the summer. ‘The possibility of a move back to Germany is also on the cards, as clubs across Europe remain keen on a potential agreement with the Blues. ‘However, there is a lot of work that has to take place behind the scenes before his Chelsea departure can be considered as no firm decisions have been made.’

The Manchester Evening News claims ‘influential figures in the United squad’ will hope his move to Chelsea goes through as while they ‘have no issue with Sancho’s personality’ they also ‘felt he was unable to cope with the demands of playing for the club’.

The Red Devils players ‘have major misgivings about the remote possibility of Jadon Sancho playing for the club again as they do not believe he is good enough’.

Sancho – who join United for £72m from Dortmund in 2021 – was ousted from the United squad by Erik ten Hag in September 2023 over what the Dutchman claimed was his lack of effort in training.

The winger refused to apologise publicly before returning to Dortmund on loan for the second half of last season – starring in the Bundesliga side’s run to the Champions League final – before moving to Chelsea.

The 25-year-old was named by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe as one of five players on the club’s books who are either “not good enough” or “overpaid” earlier this month and was widely condemned in February for celebrating Marcus Rashford’s loan move from United to Aston Villa by commenting “Freedom” on Rashford’s Instagram post announcing the switch.