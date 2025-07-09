Man Utd lodge £78m ‘offer’ for France international as Romano confirms striker ‘open and excited to join’

Man Utd have made a huge offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as they look to strengthen Ruben Amorim’s squad, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made two signings so far this summer with Matheus Cunha joining from Wolves in a £62.5m deal, while youngster Diego Leon has arrived from Cerro Porteno.

Man Utd have been in negotiations for weeks over a deal for Bryan Mbeumo but are struggling to agree a fee with Brentford for the Cameroon international.

The rest of their transfer business has seemingly stalled in the meantime with little movement on outgoings either, which are crucial to their summer plans.

However, it seems like they are looking to sign a midfielder in the summer after the departure of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro’s advancing years.

There was a report on Monday that Man Utd were ‘close’ to signing Spain Under-21 midfielder Javi Guerra from La Liga side Valencia with an offer made.

But Spanish journalist Hector Gomez insists that Guerra is keen to hear the club’s renewal offer first before deciding on whether he wants to stay or not.

And now journalist Eduardo Inda claims that Man Utd have lodged an offer of €90m (£78m) to sign Real Madrid and France midfielder Tchouameni.

Inda told El Chiringuito: “An offer has arrived from Manchester United for a player that Xabi Alonso is loving and whose name is Aurelien Tchouameni.

“The Real Madrid coach believes that he can be much better. He is doing very well at the Club World Cup. They (United) have offered €90million.”

France international Tchouameni has been impressing at the Club World Cup for Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso values the midfielder’s ability to be used as a central defender too.

After beating Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the Club World Cup quarter-finals, Alonso told reporters on Tchouameni: “Our system today was defined by Aurelien Tchouameni.

“We let him analyse what’s needed and decide where he needs to be.

“In some sequences, he played high, and in others, he dropped low in a back 5. He did it really, really well.”

Man Utd are desperate to bring in a new striker next season with the Red Devils offered the chance to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who left Everton at the end of his contract earlier this month.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists the England international would be “open and excited to join” Man Utd if the chance arose this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What happened with Calvert-Lewin is that the player has been offered to Manchester United. It’s not that Man United started negotiations for Calvert-Lewin as new striker.

“The player has been offered as an opportunity on a free transfer, a cheap opportunity for a player who has experience, knows the league and can be helpful for any club.

“So Man United registered the eventual cost of the deal. It means, obviously, the salary, the commission, the intention of the player, who would be, obviously, very open and excited to join Manchester United eventually in this summer transfer window.

“But at the moment, it’s not yet a concrete negotiation.”

