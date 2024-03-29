Man Utd make Bayern Munich star their ‘priority’ target to replace ‘terrible’ Ten Hag signing

Manchester United have made Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich a ‘priority’ target to replace Casemiro this summer.

It’s no secret that Casemiro hasn’t been at the peak of his powers this season and according to the latest reports, the club are considering alternative options in his position.

The Brazilian joined United in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth up to £70m. He enjoyed a successful debut season at the club, but his standards have dropped this time around.

Injuries haven’t been kind to the 32-year-old of late as he’s missed a total of 17 matches this season due to various knocks.

With Casemiro’s long-term future up in the air, the club have been pondering a number of replacements. In recent weeks a number of midfielders have been linked with the club, including Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana.

However, it now seems as if the club have a new target in mind. According to Sport, Kimmich is attracting interest from Man Utd.

The report claims that the Red Devils are looking to ‘get rid’ of Casemiro and the club’s desire to sign Kimmich as his replacement has ‘become a priority’.

Along with United, plenty of other top European clubs have been linked with the German midfielder who is facing an uncertain future at the Allianz Arena.

In recent months, the likes of Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with the 29-year-old.

Bayern Munich are seemingly prepared to offload Kimmich at the right price and with his contract set to expire in 2025, this summer could be the perfect time to sell.

While signing Kimmich could be feasible for the Red Devils, offloading a player like Casemiro could prove to be tricky.

The Brazilian midfielder is currently the highest-earner at the club and he is under contract until 2026, with the option of an extra year.

On the back of some sub-par performances this year, the 32-year-old has received more criticism than usual from fans and pundits alike.

Jamie Carragher has been among the pundits who have been critical of the midfielder this season as he struggles to see how United will offload the former Real Madrid star.

“When you look at Man United buying Casemiro – I don’t care how well he did last season – that’s a terrible buy, from a business and club point of view. That’s just a panic,” Carragher told CBS earlier this season.

“£70million on a guy who’s 30, 31 on a five-year deal, on massive money. I think he’s on the way down now… who’s going to sign him?”

