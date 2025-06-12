Viktor Gyokeres and Bryan Mbeumo have been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Man Utd are set to make a second “formal bid” for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo “imminently” as Viktor Gyokeres pushes for a move to Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils have put the focus on their early summer recruitment on the attacking side of Ruben Amorim’s squad after they struggled to score goals in the Premier League last term.

Only four Premier League clubs scored fewer goals than Man Utd last season as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee came in for a lot of stick.

Matheus Cunha has already signed for the Red Devils with Man Utd forking out £62.5m for the Wolves forward and they are now looking to bring in two more attacking players.

There interest in Brentford forward Mbeumo has been know for a few weeks with Man Utd putting in a formal bid, worth £45m plus £10m in bonuses, for the Cameroon international with Brentford looking to get near the amount the Red Devils paid for Cunha.

And now former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has brought an update on Man Utd’s interest in Mbeumo with a second bid now imminent.

Jacobs told The United Stand: “There hasn’t been a formal second bid placed yet. But what is happening, is there are conversations around a new number, much closer to the Matheus Cunha valuation.

“And when Manchester United feel that not just that number, but the structure is competitive based on their feedback from Brentford – and all of those discussions are ongoing at the moment – the expectation, and quite imminently, is they will then put that formal second bid in with a higher percentage chance.

“Hopefully from Manchester United’s point of view, that will be accepted.”

Man Utd were given very little chance of landing Gyokeres – who is also attracting interest from Arsenal – in the summer after their defeat in the Europa League final to Spurs meant they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

But Jacobs recently revealed that Gyokeres is still “very keen” to move to Old Trafford without European football and now Man Utd have opened talks once again.

And now journalist Ross Harwood – who is known for his coverage of Man Utd – insists Gyokeres is now ‘really pushing’ to move to Old Trafford this summer after separate reports insisting he is ‘furious’ that Sporting have made a U-turn on a promise to accept €70m (£59m).

Harwood wrote on X: ‘Gyokeres is really pushing for the move to Man Utd. He wants the club to honour the agreement to let him leave for €60m + €10m add ons. Talks are continuing with player trying to force his way out of Sporting. A solution is expected to be found soon.’