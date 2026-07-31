Man Utd make ‘call’ for new striker as another ‘world-class player’ is offered to Red Devils

Man Utd have made a ‘call’ to understand what it would take to sign Brentford striker Igor Thiago this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have signed Andrey Santos (£48m, Chelsea), Karl Darlow (free, Leeds), Youri Tielemans (£35m, Aston Villa) and Tynan Thompson (£8m, Tottenham) so far this summer.

Man Utd still want to sign a third new midfielder, a left-winger and a full-back as priorities before the window shuts, while a striker has also been discussed.

Benjamin Sesko had showed disappointing form for Man Utd until Michael Carrick took over in January with the Slovenia international scoring ten in his final 15 appearances under the ex-Red Devils midfielder.

But Man Utd are keen on bringing in another striker, ideally experienced or for a good deal, to help the young striker with the goal burden next term.

Jacobs said on The United Stand: “Igor Thiago has been discussed as somebody who’s Premier League ready.

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“Nothing more than that at this stage, more of an internal conversation and a normal player call to understand his situation.

“Getting him out this summer is going to be incredibly difficult.”

Man Utd could bring in some money this summer if Joshua Zirkzeen is eventually sold to another club with Premier League and Serie A sides making enquiries.

The Red Devils are also searching for another winger in the summer transfer market, although Marcus Rashford’s future is complicating matters.

On Rashford and rumours around his future, Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In the last 24 hours from social media, many rumours on Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, champions of Saudi, trying to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.

“Guys, let me clarify one thing. According to my information, and I have been telling you this several times on this channel, but I want to be clear because the news keeps coming.

“So, on Marcus Rashford – Rashford is not leaving Manchester United this summer in case of proposals who are coming from this kind of countries.

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“With all respect to these leaks, it’s not me saying that, but Marcus Rashford eventually would only leave Man Utd if a top European club arrives and puts big money on the table for Man Utd because you still need to agree with Man Utd.

“The release clause is no longer valid. So, the clause is not there, and now it’s on the clubs to agree with Man Utd, and then also you need to agree with Marcus Rashford.

“But the idea in Marcus Rashford camp is top, top, top clubs in Europe or stay at Man Utd. This is the vision, at least for now.

“Should anything change, I will let you know, but this is the message from the player’s side. So, there is still a concrete chance to see him staying at Man Utd unless a top, top European club arrives and try to sign Marcus Rashford.

“So, this is the situation, this is the story about Marcus. So, at the moment, with Al-Nassr, with all due respect, I am not aware of anything concrete or advanced.”

Man Utd ‘offered’ Rafael Leao this week

Italian website TuttoMercatoWeb has now revealed that Man Utd have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leao.

The report revealed: ‘In the past few hours, the English club have also been approached about the AC Milan player, who currently has no significant offers on the table. AC Milan are seeking around €60 million for his transfer, and there’s a risk of a bottleneck.’

Former Portugal winger Nani called compatriot Leao a “world-class player” in 2025 and tipped the Milan winger to compete for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Nani said: “I see him [Leao] in a simple way.

“He’s a very strong player. He has the ability to keep the ball in his feet. His dribbling is magnificent. He’s a world-class player. He’s strong. Everyone wants to be a champion, to be one of the best in the world. Sometimes people say he doesn’t have the right mentality and attitude.

“If he changes that, I think he can compete for the Ballon d’Or next year.”

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