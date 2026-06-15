Man Utd have made their final decision on whether Marcus Rashford will be reintegrated back into Michael Carrick’s side, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford on a season-long loan deal to Barcelona in the summer as it became clear that his future would likely be away from Man Utd.

Barcelona have a €30m option to make the deal permament this summer but there have been rumours for months that the Catalan giants wanted a cheaper deal or another loan.

And last week, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Barcelona will not trigger the clause and buy Rashford from Man Utd, although the door is not completely closed on a deal this summer.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Barcelona will NOT pay €30m buy option clause for Marcus Rashford, expiring in 5 days.

‘Rashford formally set to return to Man United but Barça remain open to new solutions, like another loan deal. Barça are open to discuss again if #MUFC open doors.’

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And now the Manchester Evening News claims that Man Utd ‘will be open to offers’ for Rashford from Tuesday next week, which is the day after Barcelona’s option expires.

The report adds: ‘As of Tuesday, United will need to be more proactive in finding a buyer for Rashford, having made the decision that the academy graduate won’t be reintegrated into Michael Carrick’s squad, despite having played alongside the club’s former midfielder and been coached by him previously.

‘United are keen to offload Rashford’s £325,000-a-week wages, with that kind of salary no longer fitting within the wage structure at Old Trafford, especially for a player who wouldn’t be guaranteed to start ahead of Matheus Cunha or Patrick Dorgu.’

Rashford fell out with former manager Ruben Amorim but Jason Wilcox backed the manager at the time and it’s understood that the ‘stance remains in place’ despite Carrick taking over.

READ: Romano: Man Utd pull plug on deal for Premier League star as midfielder ‘is too expensive’

Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham were all named by the Manchester Evening News as potential destinations for Rashford this summer.

Could the Man Utd forward end up at Bayern Munich?

And Romano brought an update earlier this week on a potential move to Bayern Munich with the Bavarians making calls over a potential transfer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many questions on what’s happening with Rashford.

“Some of you asking me if Bayern is a possibility.

“My understanding is that they were some calls from Bayern in the past two, three weeks to understand the situation of Marcus Rashford.

“So, asking in general, if Rashford could be an option, but at the moment, Bayern are more oriented on a different kind of player.

“For example, Saibari.

“Saibari is, obviously, in terms of technical skills different from Rashford, but in terms of salary, in terms of cost of the deal, is way less compared to what Bayern should spend in order to sign Marcus Rashford.

“So, it’s a completely different kind of deal, and that’s why the situation with Rashford and Bayern is appreciation, yes.

“There is some people at Bayern appreciating Rashford, but at the moment, no negotiation, no bid, and the focus at Bayern is on different players.

“So, let’s say that Rashford in this moment is not the first choice at Bayern.”

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