Man Utd make first ‘crazy offer’ for Premier League star as they ‘surprise the football world’

Man Utd have made an offer for Brentford striker Ivan Toney as they put him a the top of their summer wishlist, according to reports.

There could be big changes ahead at Old Trafford over the summer after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club earlier this year.

Ratcliffe and INEOS are determined to get the recruitment right in the summer and moving forward after a decade of poor decision-making in that department.

Omar Berrada will arrive as the club’s new CEO from arch-rivals Man City, while Jason Wilcox has already joined as technical director from Southampton.

Ratcliffe is still trying to strike a deal that would see Dan Ashworth move from Newcastle to Old Trafford to become the new sporting director at Man Utd.

And there recruitment drive looks like it could already be underway with reports in Spain claiming they have ‘surprised the football world’ by making Brentford striker Toney their ‘priority’ striker target this summer.

Man Utd are ‘willing to make a significant investment to secure the services of the talented English striker’ and have ‘presented an initial offer close to €70m to Brentford’.

It is understood that the ‘first offer could be rejected by Brentford due to the discrepancy in the player’s value’ and that Man Utd could ‘have to look for other forms of negotiation to reduce the cost’.

The Red Devils and Brentford are ‘expected to continue talking in search of an agreement that satisfies both parties’ and ‘allows’ the striker to make the move to Old Trafford.

There are thought to be other clubs interest in Toney and Liverpool legend John Barnes reckons a move to Arsenal or Chelsea would be “best for” the England international.

Barnes said: “I think Arsenal or Chelsea would be the best move for Toney. Arsenal and Chelsea are the two sides most in need of a centre forward so they’ll be the best for him.

“Kai Havertz and Jesus have chipped in with goals but long term they will want a number nine. I think Ivan Toney would be perfect for Arsenal this summer even though Havertz has done so well to adapt to life at Arsenal.

“Jesus can still be a valuable member of the Arsenal squad if they bring in a nine because he can be a backup striker or play out wide.”

