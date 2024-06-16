Man Utd make ‘first offer’ for Barcelona star as Laporta gives Red Devils asking price

Man Utd have had their first offer for Barcelona forward Vitor Roque turned down by the Catalan giants, according to reports.

It has been a frustrating season for the Brazilian after joining in the 2023 summer transfer window from Brazilian outfit Athletico Paranaense with Roque limited to just two starts in all competitions.

He could be afforded more chances next term if he stays with Barcelona appointing Hansi Flick as their new manager after Xavi left the club at the end of the season.

His lack of appearances last term led to reports linking him with Man Utd and his agent, Andre Cury, insisted in May that Roque deserved more minutes at the Camp Nou.

“I think Vitor Roque has to have more minutes,” Cury said.

“Nobody understands why they’re not giving him that. Xavi has never spoken to the player, I don’t understand it.

“[Roque] has to work and work harder, and wait for the opportunities, but I believe there were already many, many games in which those minutes could have been given, so we wouldn’t need to be talking about this issue today.

“He is very strong mentally and physically, and has a bit of enthusiasm to show that because in the club and the press there is a lot of nonsense being talked about.

“Bad figures who are saying things that are not true. All of this does not help. Look what happened with Vinicius [Junior] at Real Madrid, it took him two seasons to play. Here in Barcelona, a mess has been created in two months. People want to kill, not help.”

New Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made it clear that he wants the Red Devils to bring in younger players who are not yet the finished article to avoid past mistakes in the recruitment process.

19-year-old Roque fits the bill for Man Utd and reports in Spain have indicated that the Red Devils have now made their ‘first offer’ for the young Brazilian.

It is understood that Man Utd – who were interested in signing the forward before his move to Barcelona – ‘has not lost the interest’ in Roque and have now bid €35m.

But Barcelona president Joan Laporta has rejected that offer as he wants to recoup the €60m they paid for the starlet and Flick has told the La Liga side to ‘study’ any loan offers they get for the forward.

With Man Utd unlikely to pay that much for another unproven talent, a ‘loan will be sought for him to accumulate experience and regain his competitive rhythm’.