Douglas Luiz is the subject of interest from both Manchester clubs.

Man Utd are interested in bringing Man City target Douglas Luiz back to the Premier League on deadline day, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a rubbish 2024/25 season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the table after losing 2-0 to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Amorim has struggled to get Man Utd going in the right direction since leaving Sporting CP to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag in November.

The Man Utd squad have struggled to adapt to his formation, playing style and philosophy, with Amorim hoping to bring in players on deadline day to suit his way of playing.

Patrick Dorgu joined from Lecce last week in a deal that will hopefully help the Red Devils on the left-hand side – but Man Utd have still been hopeful of bringing in at least a new attacker.

There haven’t been many midfielders linked with a move to Old Trafford in the winter transfer window but it’s definitely an area that needs improvement.

And chief football reporter for the Daily Mail, Sami Mokbel claims that Man Utd have ‘interest’ in bringing Juventus midfielder Luiz to Old Trafford.

Mokbel wrote on X: ‘Douglas Luiz anticipated return to the Premier League looking difficult. Manchester United have an interest but prospect of any agreement with Juventus not close.’

Man City have been heavily linked with Luiz in January as they look for a midfielder who can replace the injured Rodri for the rest of the season.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson reckons that former Aston Villa man Luiz will likely be added to Pep Guardiola’s side before the deadline.

“I still think the most likely deal of all of them is that Juventus at the 11th hour accept that they can’t get a fee for Douglas Luiz and City sign him on what’s known as a dry loan these days, with no obligation to buy,” Borson told Football Insider.

Also speaking to Football Insider, Paul Robinson revealed why Luiz would be a good asset both while Rodri is out, and why he could cause a positive headache once he’s back.

The former Tottenham and Leeds goalkeeper said: “It seems to be a no-brainer if that’s a position they want. He’s a player that knows the league and he’s a player of high quality. You look at the money that he left the country for.

“He knows the Premier League which is the important thing. He’ll know that midfield role and he’s the perfect fit for it. He’d relish coming back to the Premier League in all honesty.

“Manchester City are not going to get any worse than they have been, they’re going to be on an upward curve from now on, so it’d be a really good time for him to join.

“Also, when Rodri does get back fit, he gives Pep another option because he can play with both of them. He’d give Pep a problem when Rodri was fit as to how to fit him into the team, because I think he’d be a really good signing for them.”