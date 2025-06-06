Man Utd make ‘improved offer worth over £60m’ for Mbeumo after first bid was rejected

Man Utd have submitted an ‘improved offer’ to sign Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to transform their attack this summer with Ruben Amorim’s side struggling to score goals in the 2024/25 campaign.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd in the season just gone with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee coming in for lots of criticism, after the pair only scored seven goals between them.

And Man Utd have made early moves in the transfer market to shake up their attack and give Amorim what he wants ahead of next season.

Matheus Cunha has already arrived from Premier League rivals Wolves in a deal worth £62.5m after the Brazilian contributed 15 goals and six assists in the Premier League.

And now they have made it clear that Brentford forward is their next target with a first offer lodged on Wednesday worth £45m plus £10m add-ons.

That was rejected by the Bees as they reportedly look to hold out for closer to the fee that Man Utd paid Wolves for Cunha this summer.

But ESPN claim Man Utd have now ‘have upped their offer’ for the Cameroon international with the ‘the improved offer is worth more than £60m’.

The Red Devils are now ‘pushing to get the deal done as quickly as possible’ with ‘club bosses have been made aware that the 25-year-old favours a move to United despite interest from Newcastle’.

And Man Utd legend Gary Neville approves of the signings of Cunha and Mbeumo as they both suit the style of play that Amorim is attempting to implement.

Neville said: “Man United need players who are going to come in and hit the ground running. United has become a very difficult place for new signings to operate in the last ten years.

“Cunha and Mbeumo have obviously got Premier League experience. They’ve got plenty of games under their belt. [English football] is not new to them and actually they are the right type.

“When I watch Manchester United wide players, they have to be able to get from box-to-box quickly. They have to be able to run, to travel with and without the ball. Mbeumo and, to be fair Cunha, can do that.

“They can both run forward with real intent and purpose. A couple of two or three players who are going to leave, they are more ‘jinkers’. Players who, to be fair, play in smaller spaces.

“For anybody who has played at Old Trafford, although the size of the pitch may in terms of metrics not be bigger, it just seems like a big pitch to play on. The width is important.”