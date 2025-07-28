Man Utd have made an ‘initial offer’ to sign Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand, who wants to work with Ruben Amorim again, according to reports.

The Red Devils have signed three new players so far this summer with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon all joining Amorim’s squad ahead of the new campaign.

Man Utd are still reportedly looking for a striker, a defensive midfielder and a goalkeeper before the end of the summer transfer window.

There concentration in recent days has seemingly been about moving players on with Marcus Rashford leaving for Barcelona on loan last week.

Antony and Jadon Sancho have both been the subject of bids, while Man Utd are also looking to sell Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia as soon as possible.

There have been previous reports that Man Utd are looking to bring in Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra but now Italian website Calciomercato claim that the Red Devils have made an ‘initial offer’ for Sporting CP star Hjulmand.

Serie A side Juventus ‘have targeted him but Amorim wants him in the Premier League’, while the Italian side are looking to replace wantaway midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Hjulmand has an €80m release clause in his contract at Sporting but the Portuguese side are apparently ‘willing to lower it to €50m, but not beyond that’.

The Denmark international ‘is pushing to leave, attempting to convince the club to lower their demands through dialogue: Hjulmand’s entourage estimates a fair valuation of around €30-40m’.

Man Utd ‘have shown great interest in Hjulmand, submitting a €40 million offer’ with the report adding that the 26-year-old ‘would rush back to work in England with his former manager, but United also have to contend with Sporting’s desire’.

Former Man Utd centre-back Rio Ferdinand has a different name he wants the Red Devils to consider this summer with Brighton defensive midfielder Carlos Baleba his ideal signing.

Ferdinand told his YouTube channel last week: “There’s only one name I’m thinking about, I’ve got to be honest, who I think fits the bill for what we need.

“If it were me, I’d splash the cash on Baleba. He’s got the energy, the legs, the tactical awareness – everything you need to dominate midfield.”

Ferdinand continued: “Baleba is exactly what United need – a box-to-box dynamo who can do it all.

“He’s got Premier League experience, and he’ll free up other midfielders to focus on attacking. He’ll have a massive impact on this squad.”

The Man Utd legend added: “If I’ve got the money, I’m going for Baleba every day of the week.”