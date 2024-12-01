Man Utd to ‘make a move’ for Dane ‘on the specific instructions’ from Amorim

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has given the Red Devils’ recruitment team ‘specific instructions’ to buy Patrick Dorgu, according to reports.

The Red Devils made a terrible start to the new Premier League season with Erik ten Hag sacked after winning just three of their opening nine matches of the campaign.

New Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy added four more points to their total in his two Premier League fixtures in charge as interim head coach at Old Trafford before Ruben Amorim officially took over earlier this month.

Amorim’s side drew 1-1 in his first Premier League match in charge against Ipswich Town last Sunday before Man Utd came from 2-1 down to beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in the Europa League in midweek.

Man Utd play Everton on Sunday at Old Trafford as they look to improve on their bottom-half placing and start implementing Amorim’s style of play and philosophy.

There have been concerns that Amorim does not have the right players to successfully play the formation he wants at Man Utd and that he will need some new players to come in and help him out.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier this week that Man Utd will attempt to sign a new left-back with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell amongst the players linked.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Now I am in the position to confirm, once again, that Manchester United will sign a new left-back, left wing-back, let’s call him as you prefer, now Ruben Amorim is playing with the back three, but Man United want to go for a proper left back.

“From what I’m hearing, even after the Ipswich game, the message from Ruben Amorim to Manchester United management is, we need a player in that position in 2025.

“Could be January, could be summer, based on opportunities, based on price, based on several factors, but Man United want to go for a player in that position.”

And now Italian journalist Gerardo Fasano insists that new Man Utd boss Amorim has decided that Lecce defender Dorgu is the left-back they need.

Fasano told Area Napoli: “Manchester United, on the specific instructions of their coach Amorim, would like to make a move for Patrick Dorgu.

“The English club would need a left-back and the Dane would be the ideal profile. The incoming offer is between thirty and thirty-five million plus bonuses that are easily achievable, already in this transfer session”.

Fasano added: “Napoli could close at 30 maybe, but leaving him on loan. Generally English clubs don’t leave him on loan, they buy immediately.”