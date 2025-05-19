Man Utd have reportedly made an offer for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after Unai Emery offered no assurances over his future at the club.

The Red Devils are have been having an awful time in the Premier League this season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 16th heading into their final two matches of the campaign.

Man Utd, who lost 1-0 against Chelsea on Friday night, have only won ten matches in the Premier League this season with only four sides scoring fewer goals than them.

There has been growing pressure on Amorim to get results but the latest reports indicate they will stick with him, even if they lose the Europa League final against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Man Utd need to improve all over the pitch ahead of next season but one player who has come in for lots of criticism this season is goalkeeper Andre Onana.

There have been rumours in previous weeks that Amorim now ‘wants him out’ of Old Trafford and is looking for a new goalkeeper before next season.

And now Argentina international Martinez – who has been brilliant for Aston Villa over the past five years – has been linked with a summer move to Old Trafford.

Argentinian journalist Fernando Czyz has brought the news on X that Man Utd have now made an ‘offer’ for Martinez ahead of the summer with Barcelona also lodging a bid.

Both Martinez – who has been previously labelled as the “best in the world” by Lionel Messi – and Leon Bailey were in tears at the end of Aston Villa’s 2-0 win over Tottenham on Friday night, leading to speculation that both players could be leaving in the summer.

Responding to those rumours, Aston Villa boss Emery did little to persuade journalists otherwise, he said: “Of course, it is the last match (of the season) here, and I don’t know.

“We will see about the team, the players, but of course, they are responding on the field, at the moment they are responding and they are so, so focused in how we are preparing and playing each match.

“Of course, Leon Bailey is playing now less because other players are responding very well. They are performing well.

“And we are going to play Manchester (United) for the last three points. And for us it will be very important again, to prepare, to be focused everybody.

“And of course, then we will see about everything, how we are going to try to get better for the next season.”