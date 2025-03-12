Man Utd make £55m ‘offer’ for Barcelona midfielder as Euro giants reveal response

Man Utd have made an offer to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a bad time of it in the Premier League this season with Man Utd currently 14th in the table after replacing Erik ten Hag with Ruben Amorim in November.

Results and performances under Amorim have actually been worse than under Ten Hag and there are rumours that there could be a large turnover of players at Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag was known for buying a number of players who had played under him at Ajax with Andre Onana, Matthijs De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Antony and Noussair Mazraoui all signing.

Netherlands internationals Joshua Zirkzee and Tyrell Malacia were also signed by Ten Hag and there were rumours throughout his tenure that he wanted to sign another compatriot in the form of Barcelona midfielder De Jong.

However, a move for De Jong never materialised because the Dutchman made it clear that he wanted to remain at the Camp Nou with Man Utd struggling to attract the top players to Old Trafford.

A previous report in December described De Jong as a ‘hot potato’ at the Camp Nou with the Barcelona’s future always up in the air after making just four La Liga starts under Hansi Flick this term.

And now Spanish website Fichajes have claimed that Barcelona have ‘refused to sell’ De Jong to Man Utd after the Red Devils ‘put an offer of €65m (£55m) on the table with the intention of securing the midfielder’s services in the upcoming transfer window’.

Many of the noises coming out of the Camp Nou in recent months have suggested that Barcelona were happy to sell De Jong for the right price in the summer.

However, Barca ‘believes the player remains fundamental to the club’s sporting project, and therefore their priority is to extend his contract’, which comes to an end in the summer of 2026.

The report adds: