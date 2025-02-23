Man Utd make ‘offer’ for 195-goal man with forward seen as ‘key part of Amorim’s project’

Premier League side Man Utd have made an ‘offer’ for Roma forward Paulo Dybala ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have had a rocky start to their time as co-owners of the Red Devils after completing a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club a year ago.

The British billionaire has committed to mass redundancies and cost-cutting exercises at Man Utd in an effort to get the finances at Old Trafford on a stable footing, while angering fans over potential price rises.

They spent a lot of money sacking Erik ten Hag in October and replacing the Dutchman with Portuguese head coach Ruben Amorim in November.

And their decision has so far failed to pay off with results and performances worse under Amorim than under Ten Hag’s last few months as Man Utd boss.

Man Utd are currently 15th in the Premier League table with 12 matches to play and at serious risk of having no European football at Old Trafford next season.

Their poor display in a 2-2 draw against Everton on Saturday has done little to convince fans that Amorim will turn it around without new players as the Portuguese head coach looks to survive until the end of the season.

Man Utd are then likely to commit funds to supporting Amorim’s new style of play, formation and philosophy with Patrick Dorgu their only addition in the January transfer window.

They are apparently running close to the edge of their Premier League profit and sustainability rules (PSR) limit and INEOS will have to be careful with where they use their funds.

One position they are almost certain to improve is centre-forward with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund failing to impress this season with just five Premier League goals between them.

And now reports in Spain claim that Roma forward Dybala – who has scored 195 goals in his senior playing career – ‘has an offer’ from Man Utd with the Red Devils ‘considering signing the Argentine to strengthen their attack in the Premier League’.

Man Utd are ‘already planning for next season’ with the Premier League side ‘among the main interested parties in signing’ Dybala ahead of next campaign.

Amorim ‘sees Dybala as a player capable of providing creativity and balance in the final third of the field’ and the Man Utd board believes the 31-year-old ‘could be a key part of Amorim ‘s project’.

The report adds: ‘United’s interest is real, and his signing will depend on both the player’s will and the negotiations between the two clubs.’