Man Utd make ‘offer’ that is ‘impossible to refuse’ as £29m transfer is ‘really advanced’

Man Utd have made an offer that is ‘impossible to refuse’ for Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible start to the new season with their 3-2 loss at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday their six Premier League loss of the season.

Man Utd are currently 13th in the Premier League table after 15 matches and have only managed to score 19 times, winning five of those fixtures.

Erik ten Hag was sacked after winning three of their opening nine fixtures this term, while new head coach Ruben Amorim has struggled to show much improvement with a draw, one win and two losses from his first four Premier League matches.

Reports have claimed that Marcus Rashford and other Man Utd players are up for sale in January as the Red Devils look to give themselves room to bring in new signings over the next couple of transfer windows.

And now reports in Spain claim that Man Utd are now ‘big favourites’ to sign Girona left-back Gutierrez after ‘presenting him with an offer that is impossible to refuse from a financial point of view’.

The Spaniard has a release clause of €35m (£29m) which Man Utd will ‘pay without any problem’ and Girona ‘cannot compete with the power of the English team’.

Amorim ‘considers the arrival of a specialist for the left wing to be a priority, and the option that seems to convince him the most’ is Gutierrez and ‘conversations are really advanced for him to end up in the Premier League in January’.

Man Utd face Man City in the Manchester Derby on Sunday with both teams struggling in the Premier League in recent weeks and former Red Devils defender Wes Brown has joked that the Citizens will be “the underdog” over the weekend.

Brown told 10bet: “I’m not sure how this one is going to go, I mean, Man City are obviously going to be the underdog (joking).

“Listen, I’ve always felt that over the last few games, we’ve always turned up a little bit, especially away from home. Will this be the lift off for Ruben’s revolution? It’s definitely an occasion where we could really turn it on. Obviously, we would have been training a lot more, the players should be more familiar with what he wants now, so for this game, you never know.

“I think Amorim might pick what he thinks is his best 11 for this game. He’s had a few weeks to look at his options and assess his players. It’s going to be very interesting.

“I think City will be better for this one, but Amorim would have been watching their games and he will know where United can get at them.

“It’s a derby. Previously, I would expect City to dominate the ball, but with the way they’re playing at the moment, you just don’t know.

“United have definitely got a chance to go there and win. City have been really sloppy lately. It’s definitely an opportunity for us, and I think all the pressure is on City as well.”