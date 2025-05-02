Man Utd make ‘offer’ for ‘tempted’ Real Madrid star with Perez ‘willing to sell’ to Red Devils

Man Utd have made an offer for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a terrible season with Ruben Amorim’s side guaranteed to go down as the worst Man Utd side in the Premier League era.

Man Utd are getting results in Europe, though, with Amorim’s men beating Athletic Bilbao 3-0 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.

The Red Devils know victory in the Europa League would secure a Champions League place for next season, something they can’t do in the league with Man Utd currently 14th.

And the extra money from qualifying for the Champions League would also provide much-needed revenue towards the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

They are looking ahead to the summer transfer window with optimism and Spanish website Fichajes insists that Man Utd are ‘launching a strong move into the transfer market and has a name in its sights: Rodrygo’.

Man Utd have ‘put an offer of 80 million euros on the table to sign the Brazilian winger from Real Madrid, with the intention of making him the new face of its sporting project’.

Real Madrid are ‘willing to sell’ the Brazil international and ‘the attacker’s drop in form’ has seen Man Utd ‘revive’ its interest with the Red Devils ‘looking for a breakthrough’.

Amorim’s ‘idea is to build a high-level attacking trident in which Rodrygo plays a leading role’ and ‘they are determined to invest heavily to achieve this’.

Rodrygo’s ‘situation has changed’ at the Bernabeu and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘would not be adverse to a sale that would free up space in the squad and adjust the salary structure’.

The report adds: ‘Despite his initial desire to continue wearing white, Rodrygo could be tempted by the prospect of a starring role in the Premier League.’

Man Utd are in the market for a centre-forward too with Victor Osimhen one potential target and former Premier League defender William Gallas reckons the Nigeria international should join the Red Devils over Arsenal.

Gallas told Prime Casino: “I think Victor Osimhen can become a star in the Premier League, he has the right profile. He can stretch play and stretch the backlines.

“Another attacker can run into the space he makes, and he could be useful for any club in the Premier League. He’s always learning, but at the same time, how long will he need to adapt to a new situation?

“Adapting to the demands of the Premier League is something that all players can struggle with, something Gallas mentioned when deciding that Old Trafford would be the best place for the African number 9.

“We’ve seen foreign players before, it’s often difficult for them in the first season. The second season they step up, so it’s not unusual at all. Even Ronaldo, in his first season he wasn’t the Ronaldo we know now, but in the second season there were signs.

“It all depends which club. If Arsenal need results straight away, they need to win the Premier League next year, then they need one player who can do it straight away. They don’t have time.

“If we talk about Manchester United, from where they are now, they don’t need to win the league. They’re looking to be top four or top five, so maybe they can give Osimhen the time he needs.”