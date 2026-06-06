Manchester United have put a lucrative contract offer to Cristian Romero along with a guarantee of making him the leader of their defence, and sources are indicating Tottenham are ready to sell, according to reports.

Romero, 28, could be coming to the end of the road in north London. The volatile Argentine is perennially linked with leaving Tottenham every summer, but out colleagues over on TEAMtalk have been informed the time might finally have come.

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, recently brought news of Spurs chiefs souring on Romero.

Ahead of Tottenham’s final day clash where their Premier League status was still hanging in the balance, Romero flew back to Argentina where he intended to watch his boyhood club Belgrano take on River Plate.

That understandably went down like a lead balloon at Spurs, with the visual of the club’s captain jetting off ahead of the biggest game of the season – even if he was injured and unavailable to play – an extremely poor one.

Ultimately, internal pressure resulted in Romero returning to England to offer his support for his teammates and relegation was avoided.

Nevertheless, Bailey revealed Spurs ‘are now increasingly open to parting ways with the defender if their valuation is met during the upcoming transfer window.

‘Intermediaries have already begun exploring solutions and gauging interest across Europe as the possibility of a high-profile departure gathers momentum.’

A move to Spain and potentially Atletico Madrid looked a distinct possibility. But according to a shock new report out of Spain, Romero could stay in England by joining Man Utd.

Man Utd move for Cristian Romero – report

It’s claimed the Red Devils have ‘offered’ Romero an ‘attractive contract’, along with the guarantee of making him a ‘cornerstone’ of their defence.

The report then claimed Spurs are ‘open to listening to offers for the Argentine’, before stating €65m / £56m would get the deal done.

They added: ‘The transfer fee, estimated at €65 million, reflects the player’s quality and his potential immediate impact in the Premier League.

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‘United are confident of completing the signing as soon as possible to begin preseason planning with a finalized squad.’

Spurs, meanwhile, have wrapped up the free agent signing of Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) and are primed to bid again for Jan Paul Van Hecke (Brighton), both of whom are centre-backs.

Dutch reports state Spurs’ first offer for Brighton’s Van Hecke was worth £40m. The Seagulls knocked the offer back, but Tottenham plan to raise the stake and go again, with Van Hecke one of many moves Tottenham are working on right now.

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