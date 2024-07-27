Man Utd ‘put up’ £51m for one of the ‘two best midfielders in the world’ after Arsenal back out

Man Utd have ‘put up’ the money to trigger Martin Zubimendi’s release clause at Real Sociedad this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already brought in Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee from Serie A side Bologna, while French centre-back Leny Yoro has joined from Lille.

Man Utd are now looking to bring in another centre-back and a midfielder as their next priority targets with INEOS helping Erik ten Hag build a squad capable of improving on their eighth-placed finish last term.

Matthijs de Ligt, Jarrad Branthwaite and Antonio Silva are among the names linked as they chase a centre-back, while Manuel Ugarte and Sofyan Amrabat are rumoured to be their top targets in midfield.

However, there are now rumours that they are showing a strong interest in Euro 2024 winner Zubimendi, who has a €60m (£51m) release clause in his contract at Real Sociedad.

Arsenal pulled the plug on their interest earlier in the summer with Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk revealing in June: “Arsenal are also backing away [from Martin Zubimendi], although they were actually prepared to pay the €60million exit clause.

“But in the end, they didn’t want Zubimendi for playing reasons. [Mikel] Arteta is also Spanish and they are said to have been very close.”

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man Utd now appreciate Zubimendi as they look to land a new midfielder this summer.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “It’s important to say that, for Zubimendi, there is an appreciation from the scouting department. But Zubimendi is a complicated deal because of the price.

“There is a €60million release clause, but the player is not desperate to leave the club. He has always been very happy at Real Sociedad. It’s his city, it’s his country, so that’s why Zubimendi is not an easy deal.

“But there are several options and, for sure, Manchester United are considering doing something in the midfield.”

Reports in Spain have gone a step further with claims that Man Utd have ‘put up’ €60m to trigger Zubimendi’s release clause as ‘Ten Hag’s men continue to look for reinforcements in the transfer market’.

Man Utd are ‘willing to make a big investment’ in the Real Sociedad midfielder with the Red Devils’ ‘offer’ proving to be a ‘considerable temptation’ for both the La Liga side and Zubimendi.

It is understood that ‘the decision will not be easy, and the player will take his time to consider all the options’ but if Sociedad ‘reject this first approach, there will be another one with even more millions on the table’.

Speaking last year, Spain boss Luis de la Fuente claimed that Zubimendi is one of the “two best central midfielders in the world” along with Man City’s Rodri.

When asked who he voted for at The Best FIFA awards, De la Fuente said: “Rodri, Haaland and Messi… and by the way, last year I voted for Julián Álvarez, which caused a bit of a stir… but also for Bellingham and in third place for Modric. But Jude Bellingham, at that time, nobody knew about him except in Madrid, of course.

“He’s had a sensational explosion. He’s a different player. But anyway, Rodrigo has been my first choice this time because we have the two best central midfielders in the world: Rodri and Zubimendi.”