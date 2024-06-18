Man Utd to make ‘official offer today’ for Spain international as they look to beat Inter to signing

Premier League side Man Utd are set to make an ‘official offer today’ for Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a terrible season in the Premier League with Erik ten Hag leading them to an eighth-placed finish, their worst in the Premier League era.

Despite rumours he would be sacked at the end of the season, a lack of suitable candidates and an FA Cup final victory over arch-rivals Man City saw Ten Hag keep his job.

And now new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are looking to give the Dutchman the tools he needs to have a successful 2024/25 season and beyond.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims that Man Utd are set to make an ‘official offer’ for Genoa goalkeeper Martinez to provide competition for Andre Onana.

Martinez, who has one cap for Spain, played 36 matches in Serie A this term as he helped Genoa to an 11th-placed finish and his performances have attracted interest from Man Utd and Inter Milan.

Inter are talking to his representatives but the Red Devils now want to go ‘concrete’ with their interest as the race to sign the Spaniard heats up.

Tavolieri wrote on X: “Infos #MUFC : Manchester United now expected to formulate an official offered over Josep Martinez today… Red Devils wants to go concrete despite discussions between #Inter and the player’s representatives. Wait&See… #mercato #Genoa.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on the latest as Man Utd search for a new centre-back and addresses their reported interest in Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “After a £35m plus add-ons bid rejected for Jarrad Branthwaite, Manchester United have decided they don’t want to pay a ‘United tax’, with Everton looking for at least £65-70m for the defender. Their position is that interest in Branthwaite remains concrete, and the player would also be keen on the move, with personal terms not a problem, but unless the price is different, United are prepared to go for different options.

“Man United have also been scouting Gleison Bremer in recent months, while Jean-Clair Todibo is also someone they’ve been following for months. United will sign at least one centre-back but they have no intention to pay crazy money or a ‘United tax’ as they have done in the past.

“Xavi Simons to Manchester United could be one to watch as the Red Devils are one of the main suitors for the PSG midfielder this summer, even though there’s one major hurdle to this deal.”