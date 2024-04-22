Man Utd line up ‘super offer’ for Serie A star which ‘underlines’ Ten Hag ‘determination’

Man Utd are preparing a ‘super offer’ for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their defence in the summer transfer window with Harry Maguire the only fit senior centre-back at Erik ten Hag’s disposal in their FA Cup semi-final victory over Coventry City on Sunday.

Man Utd will buy at least one new centre-back

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed that Man Utd will definitely buy at least one new centre-back in the summer transfer window with Raphael Varane likely to leave on free transfer.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column yesterday: “Of course they will be signing a new centre-back this summer, as I’ve reported since September 2023, for sure that will be one of their priorities. But in terms of names, the top target will be decided later.

“The likes of Gleison Bremer, Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Antonio Silva have been scouted, and it could even be that they’ll make two signings in that position, but it’s too early now to know which specific players they’ll prioritise.”

There have been loads of rumours around about who the identity of that new centre-back could be with new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to bring in young talent.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes claims that Man Utd are ‘preparing a super offer’ for Inter Milan defender Bastoni with the Red Devils ‘willing to spend around 60 million euros to secure the hiring’.

Despite being 25, the report adds that it ‘reflects their strategy of acquiring promising young talent to strengthen their squad’ and that the offer ‘underlines United’s determination under Erik Ten Hag to secure Bastoni ‘s services’.

In today’s column, Romano touched on Man Utd’s interest in other centre-backs such as Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba: “Scouts from three top clubs were in attendance to watch Edmond Tapsoba in yesterday’s game for Bayer Leverkusen away to Borussia Dortmund.

“The centre-back looks like he could be one to watch for this summer as he’s attracting interest, though it’s still early in this story.

“As I previously reported, Manchester United want a centre-back this summer and they’re one of the clubs who’ve previously looked at Tapsoba. They’ve been scouting Tapsoba for a long time, but they also have a long list of names, as previously mentioned, such as Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva, Gleison Bremer and Jarrad Branthwaite.

“Tottenham also showed an interest in Tapsoba in the past, but let’s see if they enter the running again. Bayer Leverkusen have not decided a specific price yet.”

