Michael Carrick is in the running for the permanent Man Utd job.

Man Utd could make a shock move to sign West Ham left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf in the summer transfer market, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m last summer as they strengthened their attack with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

Plenty of Man Utd fans were disappointed that INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe failed to bring in a midfielder with that area of the team an obvious weakness.

Interim head coach Michael Carrick has turned around the Red Devils’ season with nine wins in his first 13 matches to put Man Utd on the verge of Champions League qualification.

And now Man Utd will use the extra money to help them bring in at least two new midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger, with Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali among the names linked to improve midfield.

It has been less clear who Man Utd could target at left-back but now talkSPORT have claimed that the Red Devils have made West Ham’s Diouf one of their top targets to improve at left-back.

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Man Utd ‘are interested in’ a deal for Diouf ahead of the summer with the Senegal international – who West Ham spent £22m plus add-ons on from Slavia Prague in the summer – earning plaudits for his impressive performances down the left-hand side in a difficult season for the Hammers.

TalkSPORT adds: ‘There is no indication of what sort of fee West Ham would be looking for but a lot would depend on the relegation battle.’

Injury concerns over Patrick Dorgu and the fact that he is more of a wing-back explains why Man Utd are looking to make a move for Diouf, despite also having Luke Shaw on their books.

Gary Neville names his ‘dream’ targets at Man Utd this summer

Man Utd legend Gary Neville went for a centre-back rather than a left-back or left-winger when choosing three “dream” targets” and three “realistic” ones.

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When asked to reveal his three ideal targets for the summer, Neville told Sky Sports: “If you said three, I’d want two midfield players and a centre-half. If you said to me a top centre-half and two good midfield players, that’s what this squad needs right now.

“To be fair, it does need other things after that, but I would say, to me, they dealt with the wide areas [last summer].

“They’ve got Amad [Diallo], [Bryan] Mbeumo, [Matheus] Cunha, [Mason] Mount who can play there a little bit, so I’m actually okay with that.

“I think No.10s with Mount and Bruno Fernandes… Bruno plays there every week, he’s reliable, so I’d say there’s no problem there.

“It’s two central midfield players and definitely a centre-half, we need a top centre-half.

“Dream world, it would be Marquinhos, [Declan] Rice and [Harry] Kane. Realistic, I’m going [Sandro] Tonali, [Elliot] Anderson and I’m going [Ezri] Konsa.”

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