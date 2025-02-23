Man Utd will sign Lille duo Jonathan David and Angel Gomes on free transfers in the summer in a boost to Ruben Amorim, according to reports.

After spending around £180m on summer transfers, the Red Devils chose to sack Erik ten Hag at the end of October and replace him with Ruben Amorim.

Results and performances have been even worse under the Portuguese head coach with Man Utd winning just four of his 15 Premier League matches in charge.

Amorim’s players are struggling to grasp the style of play, formation and philosophy that the former Sporting CP boss is trying to implement at Old Trafford.

Man Utd are currently 15th in the Premier League after 26 matches and the Red Devils are closer in points to the relegation zone than they are to the top four.

Amorim was able to sign Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in the January transfer market and now the Man Utd boss wants more of his own signings in the summer.

And Spanish publication Fichajes claims that Man Utd ‘make two signings on behalf of Ruben Amorim’ and ‘are already making moves to strengthen their squad for next season without making a huge outlay’.

The Red Devils have now ‘set its sights on two Lille players who are out of contract in the summer: Jonathan David and Angel Gomes’.

Amorim ‘wants reinforcements and has already demanded two big signings from United for next year’ with Man Utd now ‘looking to get ahead of the competition and add him [David] to their ranks without paying a transfer fee’.

Gomes, who came through the Man Utd youth academy, is also available on a free transfer and Amorim believes his ‘versatility and creativity in the centre of the field make him an interesting option to strengthen the team’s attacking gem’.

The Lille duo ‘would provide quality without generating extra spending on transfers, something key to the board’s plans’ and Man Utd are ‘working to convince both players and ensure their arrival in the Premier League’.

Man Utd found themselves 2-0 down at half time against Everton on Saturday before coming back to draw 2-2.

Explaining what happened in the first half, Amorim said: “I see what the players saw, they know, and what people see. We lost a lot of balls without any pressure. We have free men, sometimes we don’t respect the positioning and then we talk about anyone who watched a little bit of Everton in this spell know that they will be really good at second balls, and the two goals are from second balls.

“They are fighting and that’s why you get disappointed. We didn’t play first half but then it’s a good thing… let’s not just focus on the negatives… it’s a good thing in the second half… we are playing the same positioning and it’s more energy, more quality and that makes the difference.”