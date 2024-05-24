Man Utd make Xavi ‘contact’ ahead of Barcelona exit as five-man Ten Hag replacement shortlist is revealed

Premier League giants Man Utd have made contact with Xavi after this departure from Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

Barcelona announced on Friday afternoon that head coach Xavi will leave his position at the end of the season.

The news comes a month after the Barca boss had reversed a decision to step down this summer after two and a half years in charge.

A club statement on Friday confirmed president ​​Joan Laporta had told Xavi that his final game will be against Sevilla on Sunday.

“The president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, announced this afternoon to Xavi Hernandez that he will not continue as coach of the first team in the 2024-25 season,” the statement read.

“FC Barcelona would like to thank Xavi for his work as a coach, as well as his unparalleled career as a player and captain of the team, and wishes him all the luck in the world.

“Xavi Hernandez will lead his last game as first team coach this Sunday in Seville. In the coming days, FC Barcelona will inform about the new structure of the first team.”

Reliable journalist Jacob Steinberg wrote in The Guardian earlier on Friday that Man Utd have made the decision to sack Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final, whether he wins it or not.

And now reports in Spain claim that Man Utd have made ‘contact’ with Barcelona boss Xavi with the Red Devils ‘interested’ in bringing the Spaniard to the Premier League.

It has been ‘leaked’ that ‘his name on the list of possible replacements’ for Ten Hag but it is claimed that he is ‘not the first option at Old Trafford’.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who has just left Bayern Munich, is the manager who ‘convinces the board much more’ with reports saying that ‘taking a gap year is not out of the question’ for Xavi.

In Steinberg’s earlier report, he doesn’t name Xavi in the five-man shortlist of candidates to take over from Ten Hag with the journalist naming Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna, Graham Potter and Thomas Frank as possible replacements.

‘Pochettino is available and was once wanted by INEOS at Nice’

And Arsenal legend Paul Merson insists he “wouldn’t be shocked” if Pochettino was the next Man Utd manager after Chelsea sacked the former Tottenham boss.

Merson said: “Chelsea’s decision to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino has been the talk of the town.

“Since the new owners have come in, I’m not sure what’s happening behind the scenes at Chelsea, and the names I’m hearing as Pochettino’s replacements are absolutely mindblowing. What’s going on at that club?

“He got thrown a load of players he didn’t want, and some of them were even fighting with each other over penalties and not celebrating goals together! Chelsea were also ravaged by injuries, mind you, so I felt he did well to take them to sixth in the Premier League.

“It remains to be seen who they appoint, but I was shocked to see him go.

“They [United] need to make up their mind about Erik ten Hag by Monday and think about the next steps, as suddenly, Pochettino is available and was once wanted by INEOS at Nice.

“I’m not sure how that ended, but I wouldn’t be shocked if they swiftly move for him if they decide to part ways with Ten Hag.”

